Sarasota crowds flock to New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop

Thousands of Sarasota locals and visitors welcomed a new year at the annual Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop on Dec. 31.

As opposed to last year — which simply had the titular pineapple sitting on Main Street for people to take photos of — this year's festivities had the colorful pineapple hanging high in the sky one again before being lowered as to the ground as the clock struck midnight.

Families had a number of fun activities to enjoy including carnival attractions, rock climbing, mechanical bull riding, live music and more.