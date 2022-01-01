Sarasota crowds flock to New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop

The annual block party returned on Dec. 31.
Thousands of Sarasota locals and visitors welcomed a new year at the annual Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop on Dec. 31.
As opposed to last year — which simply had the titular pineapple sitting on Main Street for people to take photos of — this year's festivities had the colorful pineapple hanging high in the sky one again before being lowered as to the ground as the clock struck midnight.
Families had a number of fun activities to enjoy including carnival attractions, rock climbing, mechanical bull riding, live music and more.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.