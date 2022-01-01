 Skip to main content
Families and friends stroll through the Main Street area during the block party.

Sarasota crowds flock to New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop

Bryan Dudnick rides the mechanical bull.

Alicia and Dieu Tran

Amidau Conate cooks up food.

Westleigh and Nicole Moon with Ruby Pebbles

Porter and Prize Smith with Maisie and Hadley Saal

Kathy McIndoe and Leo Tierney

Adam and Jacqi Sehy

Ava Vilayphone, Kevin Halstead, Gina Vilayphone and Caden Halstead

Kim Vogel and Angela Mancinone

Cassie, Zoe, David, Lisa and Abbey Leland

The pineapple hanged high overhead.

Mike Tozier plays music for an attentive audience.

Bailey and Liam Callahan

Morgan Fleming bounces as high as she can.

Cody Faz, Sun Lotus and Mira Lee

Cedric Noel hangs onto the mechanical bull.

Ivy and Marison Betensky

Chase Leestma climbs a rock wall.

Lavern Mast and Christina Stutzman

Kyley Hope and Nicole Mausser

Jane Strauss wears a cheerful mask.

Maddie and Liv Walden

Joel, Alex, Lisa and Maddie Poythress with Jen, Mak and Mike Shaw

Melissa Dobbs and Elliott Armstrong

Flynn Ngo and Alex Popkov enjoy a carnival ride.

Bodhi Ngo keeps focused on the carnival ride.

Nancie Goldman and Sienna Stahl

Olive Schomburg finishes a carnival ride.

The annual block party returned on Dec. 31.
Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Thousands of Sarasota locals and visitors welcomed a new year at the annual Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop on Dec. 31.

As opposed to last year — which simply had the titular pineapple sitting on Main Street for people to take photos of — this year's festivities had the colorful pineapple hanging high in the sky one again before being lowered as to the ground as the clock struck midnight.

Families had a number of fun activities to enjoy including carnival attractions, rock climbing, mechanical bull riding, live music and more. 

