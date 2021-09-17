 Skip to main content
Paige Morrison, Sally Shely and Casey Welch

Sarasota Chamber celebrates 101st annual meeting

Paige Morrison, Sally Shely and Casey Welch

Mathieu Brandt, Gabriele Harris and Nancy Arlotta

Mathieu Brandt, Gabriele Harris and Nancy Arlotta

Russ Bobbitt, Roxanne Sima, Stacey Velardi and Jeff DeJongh

Russ Bobbitt, Roxanne Sima, Stacey Velardi and Jeff DeJongh

Dorothy Blasingim and Jeanne Armour

Dorothy Blasingim and Jeanne Armour

John Hines, Kevin Bayne, Matt Moldovan and Sally Shely

John Hines, Kevin Bayne, Matt Moldovan and Sally Shely

Will Chase and Richael Bair

Will Chase and Richael Bair

Freya Robbins and Ali Marks

Freya Robbins and Ali Marks

Carina Marsh, Brian Miller and Denise Ogg

Carina Marsh, Brian Miller and Denise Ogg

Members and guests milled around the room before finding their seats for the meeting.

Members and guests milled around the room before finding their seats for the meeting.

Members and guests hurried in from the rain to get settled into the meeting.

Members and guests hurried in from the rain to get settled into the meeting.

Jason Samson, Rob Ferguson and Cindy Moore

Jason Samson, Rob Ferguson and Cindy Moore

Kassandra Burdwood, Peggy Kronus and Allison Imre

Kassandra Burdwood, Peggy Kronus and Allison Imre

Lynn Bates and Allison Kummery

Lynn Bates and Allison Kummery

Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown led the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown led the meeting in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Chamber Vice President Brittany Lamont introduced the meeting along with Kristi Hoskinson.

Chamber Vice President Brittany Lamont introduced the meeting along with Kristi Hoskinson.

Outgoing chair Larry Thompson welcomed members and summed up the past year.

Outgoing chair Larry Thompson welcomed members and summed up the past year.

Eric Troyer and Larry Thompson presented Teri Hansen with the Chair's Cup Award.

Eric Troyer and Larry Thompson presented Teri Hansen with the Chair's Cup Award.

Larry Thompson, right, shakes hands with incoming chair Dennis Murphy as the transfer of chair occurs.

Larry Thompson, right, shakes hands with incoming chair Dennis Murphy as the transfer of chair occurs.

Dennis Murphy presented Larry Thomas with a plaque commemorating his service.

Dennis Murphy presented Larry Thomas with a plaque commemorating his service.

Dennis Murphy addresses the chamber as chair for the first time.

Dennis Murphy addresses the chamber as chair for the first time.

Chair-elect Emily Walsh closed out the meeting.

Chair-elect Emily Walsh closed out the meeting.

Speaker Mark Wilson

Speaker Mark Wilson

About 400 members of the chamber met at the Hyatt Regency for lunch.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce took the afternoon to celebrate the successes of the past year at the Sarasota Chamber's 101st Annual Meeting on Sept. 17. 

About 400 members flocked to the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota for lunch and the opportunity to catch up with fellow businesspeople and public officials in the organization's 100th year. The chamber also took the occasion to usher in the new leadership of Chair Dennis Murphy. Larry Thompson held the position of chair during 2020-2021. He thanked and praised Sarasota's business community on their tenacity throughout the pandemic. 

"Like all of you, the chamber has been stressed, it has been strained in many ways ... but the chamber has not only survived, but thrived," Thompson said. "A chamber is nothing without you, the people, its members. Without the support of our over 1,200 members, frankly this would not exist." 

The chamber introduced new programs during 2020-2021, including the Women at Work and C3 events and is planning its Centennial Celebration for Oct. 22. During its centennial year, 195 new members joined the chamber. Murphy expressed his excitement for serving this year and said that he plans to work towards getting the chamber accredited. 

During the meeting, the chamber also presented the Chair's Cup Award; this year, it went to Teri Hansen, the president and CEO of the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation. 

The meeting wrapped up with a presentation from Mark Wilson, the president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, who emphasized the importance of getting the whole community on the same page working towards the future of Sarasota, a fast-growing area. 

