Sand, sun and the circus take over Siesta Beach

Sand sculptors from all over the world dug into Siesta Key's famous white sand to compete in the ninth annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival. The four-day festival, which concluded Sunday, Nov. 12, drew thousands of spectators who witnessed artists build their sculptures on Siesta Beach.

Twenty-four sand sculptors from as far away as South Korea and the Netherlands competed in either the team artist or solo artist category. The solo artist competition was new to this year's festival which allowed for four more sculptures to be created. Artists who competed in a team created designs inspired by Sarasota's circus history. Some of the sculptures reached 10 feet tall.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, quick-sand competitions and sand-sculpting lessons.