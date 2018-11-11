 Skip to main content
This year's theme for the team artist category was inspired by Sarasota's circus history.

Sand, sun and the circus take over Siesta Beach

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 |

Jordan Williams and Kelly Smith-Williams

David Greenwood with his children Kailin and Callum

Kailin and Callum Greenwood try their hand at building sand sculptures.

This year's competition was circus-themed.

DaeYoung Ji of South Korea works on a team sculpture called "Labor of Love."

Delayne Corbett of Canada works on a team sculpture inspired by circus clowns.

Walter McDonald of Texas discovered sand as an artistic medium when he was a Boy Scout.

Abram Waterman from Canada works on “Let the Revolution Begin,” which won third place in the team artist category.

Joo Heng Tan of Singapore placed third in the solo artist category with his sculpture, "Out of My Mind."

Chad McCoy, Nicole McCoy and Patricia Courtois (back row) with Davis and Payton McCoy.

Rachel Clara Stubbs of the United Kingdom created an elephant sculpture called "Ode To Satao."

"The Tears and Beers of a Sad Clown" is a tribute to circus performer Emmett Kelly.

Jeff Strong works on his sculpture in the solo artist category.

Sarah Eleff, Delanie Koponen and Maddie Morris

Artists from around the world, including Ronald MacDonald, of Orlando, left, and Steve Topazio, of Rhode Island, right, work during day one of The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Co.

Will Goon and Erica Beckwyth

Bruce Phillips of California and Jihoon Choi of South Korea created this sculpture featuring famous faces.

An alligator-inspired sculpture by Ron MacDonald and Steve Topazio brought Florida flavor to the festival.

An alligator-inspired sculpture by Ron MacDonald and Steve Topazio brought Florida flavor to the festival.

Karen Fralich of Canada works on her team's sculpture, "The Butterfly Effect." Fralich has made sand sculpting a full-time career for 16 years.

Karen Fralich of Canada works on her team's sculpture. Fralich has made sand sculpting a full-time career for 16 years.

“Labor of Love” awarded second place in the team artist category.

The Tropical Avenue Band got people dancing.

Festival attendees enjoy music from the Tropical Avenue Band.

Dana Zenick, Amelia Fitzgerald and Jane Wantuck

“Alice Down the Time Hole" by Melineige Beauregard and Andrius Petkus received the Sculptors' Choice artist team award.

Joyce Thompson and Melissa Longo

Sculptors Andrius Petkus of Lithuania and Melineige Beauregard of Canada won first prize in the team artist category for “Alice Down the Time Hole.” Courtesy photo.

The ninth annual  Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival brought the circus to Siesta Beach.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Sand sculptors from all over the world dug into Siesta Key's famous white sand to compete in the ninth annual  Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival. The four-day festival, which concluded Sunday, Nov. 12, drew thousands of spectators who witnessed artists build their sculptures on Siesta Beach. 

Twenty-four sand sculptors from as far away as South Korea and the Netherlands competed in either the team artist or solo artist category. The solo artist competition was new to this year's festival which allowed for four more sculptures to be created. Artists who competed in a team created designs inspired by Sarasota's circus history. Some of the sculptures reached 10 feet tall.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, quick-sand competitions and sand-sculpting lessons. 

 

