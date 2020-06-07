 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kenra Whyte laid out the plan for the crowd.

Rain doesn't stop Sarasota-Manatee Black Lives Matter march

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Kenra Whyte laid out the plan for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Dontee Johnson, Robert Johnson and Robert Johnson Jr. came as a group.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Dontee Johnson, Robert Johnson and Robert Johnson Jr. came as a group.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Mac Gaudin yelled with the crowd.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Mac Gaudin yelled with the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Passing drivers showed their support.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Passing drivers showed their support.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Passing drivers showed their support.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Passing drivers showed their support.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Neighbors showed their support.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Neighbors showed their support.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Jovian Battis led the crowd to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Jovian Battis led the crowd to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors marched from Dr. Martin Luther King Way to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Protestors pushed through the rain.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors pushed through the rain.

Buy this Photo
Jovian Battis led the crowd to University Parkway.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Jovian Battis led the crowd to University Parkway.

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Hudgins cheered loudly.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Rebecca Hudgins cheered loudly.

Buy this Photo
Chase Fields kept dry.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Chase Fields kept dry.

Buy this Photo
Whit the Poet embraced a demonstrator.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Whit the Poet embraced a demonstrator.

Buy this Photo
Protestors pushed through the rain.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors pushed through the rain.

Buy this Photo
Vishnu Muhundan listened to the presentation.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Vishnu Muhundan listened to the presentation.

Buy this Photo
Protestors pushed through the rain.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Protestors pushed through the rain.

Buy this Photo
Parker Williams held his hands up.

Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 |

Parker Williams held his hands up.

Buy this Photo
Share
Protestors marched down Dr. Martin Luther King Way on June 6.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sarasota-Manatee Black Lives Matter Alliance and Rodney Mitchell Foundation braved the wind and rain during its march against police brutality June 6. 

Chanting protestors marched down Dr. Martin Luther King Way remembering George Floyd, Rodney Mitchell, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence. Despite gray clouds that eventually brought torrential rains, the assembled crowd pushed forward to University Parkway where they heard words from organizers, allies and spoken word poets concerning injustice and the need for change. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement