Rain doesn't stop Sarasota-Manatee Black Lives Matter march

The Sarasota-Manatee Black Lives Matter Alliance and Rodney Mitchell Foundation braved the wind and rain during its march against police brutality June 6.

Chanting protestors marched down Dr. Martin Luther King Way remembering George Floyd, Rodney Mitchell, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence. Despite gray clouds that eventually brought torrential rains, the assembled crowd pushed forward to University Parkway where they heard words from organizers, allies and spoken word poets concerning injustice and the need for change.