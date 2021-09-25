Pirates football stays undefeated thanks to strong defense, running game

No quarterback, no problem.

The Braden River High football team was without its starting quarterback, sophomore Nick Trier, in Friday night's home game against Bishop Moore High. Trier missed the game with an ankle injury. In his place stepped senior Bryan Kearse — the team's leading receiver. Not having Trier forced the Pirates to lean on their running game and their defense.

Both units were up to the task. Braden River built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and did enough the rest of the game to walk away with a 23-16 win.

The Pirates (3-0) scored on its second offense play, a 45-yard touchdown run by senior Nehemiah Jenkins, who spelled starting sophomore running back Trayvon Pinder throughout the game and added speed in the backfield. Pinder would himself get on the board later in the game, running for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Kearse also recorded a red zone rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Though Pirates offensive coordinator Eric Sanders didn't ask Kearse to throw often, he did come through with a handful of big plays through the air, including a 34 yard strike to senior tight end Evan Dangler.

The Braden River defense did the rest. Outside of a few big plays, the Pirates held the Hornets (0-4) in check. Braden River forced Bishop Moore into a safety in the third quarter and junior Aidan Dangler snagged an interception off Hornets junior quarterback Riley Willis on the Hornets' final drive.

"I told the defense that whatever we got from our offense would be enough," Pirates Coach Curt Bradley said. "The defense had to make it enough."