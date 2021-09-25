 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Senior linebacker/tight end Evan Dangler handles the coin toss for the Pirates.

Pirates football stays undefeated thanks to strong defense, running game

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Senior linebacker/tight end Evan Dangler handles the coin toss for the Pirates.

Braden River senior Dawson Thompson leads the team onto the field carrying the Pirates flag.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Braden River senior Dawson Thompson leads the team onto the field carrying the Pirates flag.

Pirates senior Dawson Thompson (27) brings down Bishop Moore quarterback Riley Willis.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Pirates senior Dawson Thompson (27) brings down Bishop Moore quarterback Riley Willis.

Pirates senior Nehemiah Jenkins played cornerback and running back against Bishop Moore.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Pirates senior Nehemiah Jenkins played cornerback and running back against Bishop Moore.

Pirates senior Bryan Kearse throws a pass on the run. Kearse, a wide receiver, moved to quarterback to fill in for the injured Nick Trier.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Pirates senior Bryan Kearse throws a pass on the run. Kearse, a wide receiver, moved to quarterback to fill in for the injured Nick Trier.

Trayvon Pinder bursts up the middle of the field.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Trayvon Pinder bursts up the middle of the field.

Bryan Kearse sprints to the sideline. Kearse would score on the play.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Bryan Kearse sprints to the sideline. Kearse would score on the play.

Pirates sophomore Jamarie Rutledge (14) lays a hit on the Hornets' Riley Willis.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Pirates sophomore Jamarie Rutledge (14) lays a hit on the Hornets' Riley Willis.

Bryan Kearse fires a pass downfield.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Bryan Kearse fires a pass downfield.

Pirates senior Evan Dangler catches a pass from senior Bryan Kearse over the head of Hornets junior Mark Nonsant.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Pirates senior Evan Dangler catches a pass from senior Bryan Kearse over the head of Hornets junior Mark Nonsant.

Pirates senior Zamarion Mays (51) forces Hornets quarterback Riley Willis to get rid of the football. The play was ruled an incompletion.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Pirates senior Zamarion Mays (51) forces Hornets quarterback Riley Willis to get rid of the football. The play was ruled an incompletion.

Trayvon Pinder shakes off a Bishop Moore tackle.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Trayvon Pinder shakes off a Bishop Moore tackle.

Curt Bradley talks to his team after the win.

Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 |

Curt Bradley talks to his team after the win.

Share
Braden River was without its starting quarterback but hung on to beat Bishop Moore High
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

No quarterback, no problem. 

The Braden River High football team was without its starting quarterback, sophomore Nick Trier, in Friday night's home game against Bishop Moore High. Trier missed the game with an ankle injury. In his place stepped senior Bryan Kearse — the team's leading receiver. Not having Trier forced the Pirates to lean on their running game and their defense.

Both units were up to the task. Braden River built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and did enough the rest of the game to walk away with a 23-16 win. 

The Pirates (3-0) scored on its second offense play, a 45-yard touchdown run by senior Nehemiah Jenkins, who spelled starting sophomore running back Trayvon Pinder throughout the game and added speed in the backfield. Pinder would himself get on the board later in the game, running for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Kearse also recorded a red zone rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Though Pirates offensive coordinator Eric Sanders didn't ask Kearse to throw often, he did come through with a handful of big plays through the air, including a 34 yard strike to senior tight end Evan Dangler. 

The Braden River defense did the rest. Outside of a few big plays, the Pirates held the Hornets (0-4) in check. Braden River forced Bishop Moore into a safety in the third quarter and junior Aidan Dangler snagged an interception off Hornets junior quarterback Riley Willis on the Hornets' final drive. 

"I told the defense that whatever we got from our offense would be enough," Pirates Coach Curt Bradley said. "The defense had to make it enough." 

 

 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement