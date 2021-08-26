 Skip to main content
ODA captains Connor Pope (17), Ashton Lamb (1), Grady Paxton (23) and Isaiah Birch (9) take the field for the coin toss.

ODA football loses home opener

ODA captains Connor Pope (17), Ashton Lamb (1), Grady Paxton (23) and Isaiah Birch (9) take the field for the coin toss.

ODA junior Isaiah Birch returns the game's opening kickoff.

ODA freshman Greg Robinson (3) defends a Southwest Florida Christian pass in the first quarter.

ODA senior Grady Paxton (23) gets a handoff from senior Connor Pope (17).

ODA sophomore Charlie Tack turns upfield after catching a pass from Connor Pope.

ODA senior Connor Pope throws on the run on the Thunder's opening drive.

ODA freshman Greg Robinson (3) lays a hit on Southwest Florida Christian running back Santavious Gadsden.

ODA junior Ashton Lamb (1) returns an interception out of the end zone as freshman Kyler Stidd (51) sprints to get a block.

Connor Pope picks up yardage on a quarterback scramble.

ODA senior running back Grady Paxton (23) uses his hand to stay on his feet and pick up a few more yards.

The Thunder and Southwest Florida Christian decided to call the game at halftime.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The first game under Coach Jon Haskins did not go the way The Out-of-Door Academy hoped.

The Thunder offense could not get anything going at home against Southwest Florida Christian on Thursday, with senior Connor Pope, traditionally a wide receiver, stepping into the quarterback role. Pope and senior running back Grady Paxton found no room to throw or run against the Kings, resulting in quick punts. The Thunder defense kept the Kings at bay early, but by halftime ODA found itself trailing 25-0. 

That's also how the game would end. After ODA (0-1) lost offensive linemen Chase Povlichak and Blaine Bentley to injuries — to the knee and to the arm, respectively — that required stretchers, tempers were flaring on both sides and the coaches agreed to end the game at the half. 

ODA junior Ashton Lamb had the highlight of the game, intercepting a pass from SFC quarterback Eli Moore in the end zone. Lamb returned the interception for a touchdown, but the return was negated by a block in the back penalty. 

Pope took most of the snaps under center, though freshman Greg Robinson did see some action and completed a screen pass to Pope, who lined up at receiver. The Thunder gained just 51 yards of offense. 

ODA will have a bye next week before hosting Jordan Christian Prep at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. 

