Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium released a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle on Wednesday morning into the Gulf of Mexico.

Longboat Key projects manager Charlie Mopps and Public Works officer manager Alex Lowe-Mains assisted in the release at the 4001 Gulf Mexico Drive public beach access point across the street from Bayfront Park.

“Charlie is helping provide the muscle,” Lowe-Mains joked.

About a half dozen people carried the turtle from Mote’s cargo van.