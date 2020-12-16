 Skip to main content
Crews released the loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico.

Mote releases rehabilitated sea turtle into Gulf of Mexico

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Crews released the loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico.

Crews carried the loggerhead sea turtle from Mote's van to the Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Crews look at the Gulf of Mexico after the release of the loggerhead sea turtle.

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Mote

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020

Longboat Key's Public Works Department assisted in the release.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium released a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle on Wednesday morning into the Gulf of Mexico.

Longboat Key projects manager Charlie Mopps and Public Works officer manager Alex Lowe-Mains assisted in the release at the 4001 Gulf Mexico Drive public beach access point across the street from Bayfront Park.

“Charlie is helping provide the muscle,” Lowe-Mains joked.

About a half dozen people carried the turtle from Mote’s cargo van.

 

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

