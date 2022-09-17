Longboat chamber members support charities and each other

More than 30 members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce spent their lunch hour networking Sept. 15 at the Lazy Lobster.

Everyone had a chance to offer updates on their businesses, but many took the time to applaud charities and their fellow members first. Debbie McCaig from Coldwell Banker talked up the Ameris Bank on Cortez Road that Brad Marner manages before talking about real estate.

“It’s worth the 15 minute drive since they closed this branch over here,” McCaig said. “It’s like banking in the 1950s. Everyone knows your name, and they answer the phone.”

Marner paid it forward by thanking the luncheon’s sponsor, Hearing Aids of Sarasota, because he brought his mother to see Dr. Kelly Breese.

“She can’t hear,” Marner said of his mother. “And then when we got the hearing aids, my dad and I had to really whisper because she can hear everything.”

Irina LaRose reminded the group of Claws for a Cause, the charitable food truck event at Whitney Plaza every third Friday of the month. September’s proceeds will benefit the Longboat Island Chapel’s outreach program.

Becky Smith, who has been with Wagner Realty for 20 years, let members know about the company’s fifth annual Golf Classic on Oct. 7 at Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. The golf tournament raises money for the Bradenton Blue Foundation.

“It’s an auxiliary for anything they need that’s not in the budget,” Smith said. “One year, they needed to buy ballistic vests for their police dogs, and the foundation was able to supply the money for that.”

Smith said sponsorship opportunities are still available and thanked Lazy Lobster owner and luncheon host Michael Garey for his donation.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Debbie McCaig's name.