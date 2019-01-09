 Skip to main content
Trail-goers, bicyclists and members of Friends of the Legacy Trail congregated for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Legacy Trail fans rejoice at unveiling of Laurel Road overpass

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 |

Jessica Tenbush, Megan Eidel and Peggy Thistle served food and handed out programs.

Members of Friends of the Legacy Trail, such as Steve Martin, Carla Martin, Rita Miotta, Joan Attenburg, Roger Normand and Janine Jacobs attended the ceremony.

Friends of the Legacy Trail were giving out T-shirts and other flyers at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The overpass itself was closed form 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the ceremony.

A red ribbon was cut by officials to celebrate the opening of the overpass.

Bikers began to line up to get behind the ribbon for the cutting ceremony.

Commissioner Alan Maio spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Director of Transportation and Development John Kubler with the Florida Department of Transportation spoke on behalf of FDOT.

Director Nicole Rissler of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources welcomed attendees to the ceremony.

Bicyclists and trail-goers stood behind officials as they cut the ceremonial ribbon for the Laurel Road overpass.

The Legacy Trail Laurel Road overpass was completed in December of 2018.

The Laurel Road overpass will help pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the road safely.

$2 million project is latest upgrade to the popular trail, which will see further expansion after a $65 million bond approval by voters in November.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

For several years, Sarasota County’s beloved Legacy Trail has faced a variety of proposals for extensions and upgrades. Now, nearly 17 months, 90 feet and $2 million later, Sarasota County officials held the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest Legacy Trail addition -- an overpass on Laurel Road.

Construction on this section of the trail began in August of 2017 and, though the $2 million overpass has been complete and open for use since December of 2018, the official unveiling was held for the public on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The ceremony included short speeches by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler, Commissioner Alan Maio and Director John Kubler of the Florida Department of Transportation.

“The project, as we’ve heard, had its challenges. But together, partnering with Sarasota County,” Kubler said to attendees, “we’ve been very successful, as you can see by this fine bridge behind me.”

The overpass and trail detour was approved for construction by the Florida Department of Transportation after locals called safety into question. In particular, according to Friends of the Legacy Trail, pedestrian right of way on the 40 mph road was a continual point of concern.

Now, the overpass sits about 12 feet wide, 90 feet long and 19 feet above Laurel Road itself, granting trail users and bicyclists safe passage across the busy Nokomis road.

“If we can keep pedestrians and bicyclists separate from cars, it’s always a good thing,“ Steven Martin, a member of Friends of the Legacy Trail said. “[The overpass] is a fabulous amenity to add to the trail to improve safety. And, to us, safety is what it’s all about.”

Sarasota County voters agreed to fund a $65 million extension of the trail from the northern end near Palmer Ranch into downtown Sarasota, including overpasses, bathrooms and water stations and further expansion on the southern end. 

