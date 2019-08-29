 Skip to main content
The Mustangs take the field for the first time in the 2019 season.

Lakewood Ranch wins first game under Rashad West

Lakewood Ranch senior Dylan Bennett (18) stops Lemon Bay quarterback Jason Hogan for no gain.

Lakewood Ranch senior Jake Zapatha tackles the Lemon Bay punter after a fumbled snap.

The Lakewood Ranch special teams unit celebrates after forcing a Lemon Bay fumble on a second quarter kickoff.

Lakewood Ranch senior Michael Cucci makes a catch along the sideline. Cucci had two touchdown catches against Lemon Bay.

Lakewood Ranch senior Michael Cucci is greeted by junior wideout Chris Meegan after scoring his second touchdown of the game.

Lakewood Ranch junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly completed 16 of 26 passes for 96 yards.

Lakewood Ranch senior Jake Zapatha (25) lays a hit on Lemon Bay running back Aidan Moore.

Lakewood Ranch senior Dylan Bennett returns a second quarter punt.

Lakewood Ranch running back Josiah Lozada catches a pitch from quarterback Jimmy Kelly. Lozada led the Mustangs with 30 rushing yards.

Lakewood Ranch wideout Zane Spiekerman recovers an onside kick attempt.

Lakewood Ranch coach Rashad West addresses his team after the game. West said he was happy to get the win, but not happy with how sloppy his team played.

The Mustangs beat Lemon Bay High 19-9.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The drought has ended. 

For the first time since Sept. 28, 2017, the Lakewood Ranch football program won a regular season game. The Mustangs defeated Lemon Bay High 19-9 at Veterans Stadium in Englewood, starting the Rashad West era strong. 

It was not always a graceful performance. The Mustangs recorded just 36 yards of offense in the first half, finishing with 146. Junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly completed 16 of 26 passes for 96 yards, 93 of which went to senior Michael Cucci. The receiver finished with seven catches, including two touchdowns. 

West said the missed preseason and regular season games affected his team "a lot," but was happy to get the win, even if he knows his players can do better. 

He was more cheery when discussing his defense, which held the Manta Rays to 200 yards of offense and forced three turnovers. The Mustangs also blocked two Lemon Bay punts. 

"Thank God for those guys," West said of his defense, complimenting defensive coordinator Cody Montgomery on getting his unit ready to play. 

The offense took advantage of the turnovers, scoring all three of its touchdowns on ensuing drives. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

