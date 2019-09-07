Lakewood Ranch football moves to 2-0

After breaking its 15-game losing streak last week against Lemon Bay High, the Lakewood Ranch High football team can now lay claim to a winning streak.

Lakewood Ranch (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-3) 16-6 on Friday. The Mustangs, under coach Rashad West, have won consecutive games for the first time since 2017.

Mustangs junior Isaiah Harrison ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. West complimented Harrison's ability to keep his legs churning through tackles and never going easily to the ground.

For the second week in a row, the Mustangs defense carried the team. Lakewood Ranch forced three Bayshore turnovers, including a fourth-quarter interception by junior cornerback Clayton Hoffman in the end zone.

The start of the game was delayed 90 minutes because of lightning.