The Mustangs run through smoke to take the field.

Lakewood Ranch football moves to 2-0

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Brandon Herten breaks through the Bruin defense for a 56-yard gain on the Mustangs' first play from scrimmage.

Lakewood Ranch senior Dylan Bennett drags Bayshore's Davion Johnson to the ground.

Lakewood Ranch junior cornerback Clayton Hoffman puts a hit on a Bayshore receiver.

Lakewood Ranch senior Brandon Herten adjusts his face mask during a run.

Lakewood Ranch junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly rolls to his right looking for a receiver.

Lakewood Ranch senior linebacker Michael Wilson corrals a Bayshore runner.

Lakewood Ranch defenders Terrance Williams (12), Sami Ben-Ghuzzi (35) and Dasani Robinson (7) chase down Bayshore quarterback Brian Coleman.

Lakewood Ranch junior running back Isaiah Harrison dives into the end zone for a touchdown.

Lakewood Ranch senior Dylan Bennett goes for a pass breakup against Bayshore.

Lakewood Ranch junior cornerback Clayton Hoffman spins from a defender after snagging an interception.

Lakewood Ranch junior running back Isaiah Harrison stiff arms a defender. He finished with 183 yards.

Lakewood Ranch's Bubba Miller (11), Andrew Henry (51) and Michael Wilson (29) celebrate after forcing a turnover on downs.

Lakewood Ranch junior running back Isaiah Harrison raises the ball above his head after scoring his second touchdown.

The Mustangs beat Bayshore High 16-6 thanks to an opportunistic defense.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

After breaking its 15-game losing streak last week against Lemon Bay High, the Lakewood Ranch High football team can now lay claim to a winning streak. 

Lakewood Ranch (2-0) defeated Bayshore High (0-3) 16-6 on Friday. The Mustangs, under coach Rashad West, have won consecutive games for the first time since 2017. 

Mustangs junior Isaiah Harrison ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. West complimented Harrison's ability to keep his legs churning through tackles and never going easily to the ground. 

For the second week in a row, the Mustangs defense carried the team. Lakewood Ranch forced three Bayshore turnovers, including a fourth-quarter interception by junior cornerback Clayton Hoffman in the end zone. 

The start of the game was delayed 90 minutes because of lightning. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

