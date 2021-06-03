 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Senior Angelika Klein shows off her decorated graduation cap.

Lakewood Ranch High graduates honored at LECOM Park in Bradenton

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior Angelika Klein shows off her decorated graduation cap.

Buy this Photo
Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates senior Brooke Anderson after she receives her diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates senior Brooke Anderson after she receives her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Jalyn Bell, Abigail Yow and Kristina Miller celebrate their graduation. Bell and Miller have been doing e-learning all year while Yow is graduating a year early.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Seniors Jalyn Bell, Abigail Yow and Kristina Miller celebrate their graduation. Bell and Miller have been doing e-learning all year while Yow is graduating a year early.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Tyanna Smith and Haylie Vela say it feels good to graduate but it's also bittersweet.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Seniors Tyanna Smith and Haylie Vela say it feels good to graduate but it's also bittersweet.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Madyson Flores and Leah Dakin have been friends since kindergarten and are now graduating together.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Seniors Madyson Flores and Leah Dakin have been friends since kindergarten and are now graduating together.

Buy this Photo
Senior Christopher Walker stands still as Valerie Finnegan, a Spanish teacher, fixes his tassel.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior Christopher Walker stands still as Valerie Finnegan, a Spanish teacher, fixes his tassel.

Buy this Photo
Terri McAllister, an English teacher, has been teaching senior Lusero Ocosta throughout her four years at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Terri McAllister, an English teacher, has been teaching senior Lusero Ocosta throughout her four years at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Buy this Photo
James Golden, a member of the School Board of Manatee County, fist bumps Principal Dustin Dahlquist.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

James Golden, a member of the School Board of Manatee County, fist bumps Principal Dustin Dahlquist.

Buy this Photo
Principal Dustin Dahlquist welcomes families to Lakewood Ranch High School's graduation ceremony.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Principal Dustin Dahlquist welcomes families to Lakewood Ranch High School's graduation ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Senior Shivanie Ghansiam addresses her fellow Lakewood Ranch High seniors.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior Shivanie Ghansiam addresses her fellow Lakewood Ranch High seniors.

Buy this Photo
Senior Brandon Wilson shares his dream of becoming a musician and asks people to think about their dreams.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior Brandon Wilson shares his dream of becoming a musician and asks people to think about their dreams.

Buy this Photo
Seniors in the top 10% of the graduating class prepare to receive their diplomas.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Seniors in the top 10% of the graduating class prepare to receive their diplomas.

Buy this Photo
Chuck Noll, Hillary Bello, Jacob Tiefenthaler, Lisa Noll and Tristan Tiefenthaler celebrate Jacob Tiefenthaler's graduation.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Chuck Noll, Hillary Bello, Jacob Tiefenthaler, Lisa Noll and Tristan Tiefenthaler celebrate Jacob Tiefenthaler's graduation.

Buy this Photo
Lynn Minnelli is proud of her daughter, Allie Minnelli, for graduating from high school. They commemorate the occasion with Allie Minelli's father, Kevin Minelli, and brother, Alex Minelli.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Lynn Minnelli is proud of her daughter, Allie Minnelli, for graduating from high school. They commemorate the occasion with Allie Minelli's father, Kevin Minelli, and brother, Alex Minelli.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber hands senior Matthew Sidlo his diploma. Sidlo is in the top 4% of his class and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber hands senior Matthew Sidlo his diploma. Sidlo is in the top 4% of his class and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber hands senior Michelle Lee her diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber hands senior Michelle Lee her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Mathew Dixon waves to his family in the stands after receiving his diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduate Mathew Dixon waves to his family in the stands after receiving his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Senior Ethan Spasciani accepts his diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior Ethan Spasciani accepts his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Graduates wait in line to have their tassels moved from the right to left to signify their graduation.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduates wait in line to have their tassels moved from the right to left to signify their graduation.

Buy this Photo
Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates Jennifer Campos, who is the first in her family to graduate.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates Jennifer Campos, who is the first in her family to graduate.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen puts senior Hope Clark's tassel on the left side of her cap signifying her graduation.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen puts senior Hope Clark's tassel on the left side of her cap signifying her graduation.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber presents senior Zachary Miller with his diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Assistant Principal Jillian Bieber presents senior Zachary Miller with his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Andrew Duffy, Diane Duffy, Christopher Duffy, Charles Duffy and James Duffy commemorate Christopher Duffy's graduation. "It feels like a great conclusion to a lot of years of stress and hard work," Christopher Duffy says.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Andrew Duffy, Diane Duffy, Christopher Duffy, Charles Duffy and James Duffy commemorate Christopher Duffy's graduation. "It feels like a great conclusion to a lot of years of stress and hard work," Christopher Duffy says.

Buy this Photo
Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates senior Marissa Briggs.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates senior Marissa Briggs.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen moves graduate Jordan Bollinger's tassel signifying her graduation.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen moves graduate Jordan Bollinger's tassel signifying her graduation.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Katelyn Guilamo commemorates her graduation.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduate Katelyn Guilamo commemorates her graduation.

Buy this Photo
Senior Kevin Berthold dances across the field to get his diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior Kevin Berthold dances across the field to get his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Senior William Flood accepts his diploma.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Senior William Flood accepts his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Graduates throw their caps in the air to celebrate their graduation.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduates throw their caps in the air to celebrate their graduation.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Emar'je Grace shows off his diploma to his family in the stands.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduate Emar'je Grace shows off his diploma to his family in the stands.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Yareli Ramirez (center) celebrates her graduation with her family who wore special shirts to mark the occasion.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduate Yareli Ramirez (center) celebrates her graduation with her family who wore special shirts to mark the occasion.

Buy this Photo
Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen moves senior Jessica Thompson's tassel.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen moves senior Jessica Thompson's tassel.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Jackeline Espinoza decorates her cap in honor of her parents, Matilde and Andres Espinoza, who migrated to the United States from Mexico. Jackeline Espinoza is the first in her family to graduate.

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021 |

Graduate Jackeline Espinoza decorates her cap in honor of her parents, Matilde and Andres Espinoza, who migrated to the United States from Mexico. Jackeline Espinoza is the first in her family to graduate.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch High School seniors celebrate at LECOM Park in Bradenton as they move to a new chapter.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Jackeline Espinoza, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, decorated her graduation cap to say "Lo logramos Mama, Papa," which means "We did it Mama, Papa" in Spanish. 

Espinoza wanted to use her cap as a way to thank her parents, Matilde and Andres Espinoza, who migrated to the United States from Mexico, for their support as she went through high school. Espinoza is the first in her family to graduate from high school.

"It feels so amazing," Espinoza said. "I feel so happy I completed my four years, and I'm excited for the next chapter."

At LECOM Park in Bradenton, 580 Lakewood Ranch High School seniors walked across the baseball field June 3 to receive their diplomas. 

"It's a great feeling after all those hard times in high school to finally reach this point," said graduate Christopher Walker. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement