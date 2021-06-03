Lakewood Ranch High graduates honored at LECOM Park in Bradenton

Jackeline Espinoza, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, decorated her graduation cap to say "Lo logramos Mama, Papa," which means "We did it Mama, Papa" in Spanish.

Espinoza wanted to use her cap as a way to thank her parents, Matilde and Andres Espinoza, who migrated to the United States from Mexico, for their support as she went through high school. Espinoza is the first in her family to graduate from high school.

"It feels so amazing," Espinoza said. "I feel so happy I completed my four years, and I'm excited for the next chapter."

At LECOM Park in Bradenton, 580 Lakewood Ranch High School seniors walked across the baseball field June 3 to receive their diplomas.

"It's a great feeling after all those hard times in high school to finally reach this point," said graduate Christopher Walker.