Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosts opening night drive-in movie for film festival

The Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival of Sarasota-Manatee started in earnest March 1 with a drive-in movie event held at the Sarasota Art Museum.

The event had Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee supporters parking their cars and picking up food from Michael's On East for a drive-in movie night where they watched the film "Abe".

The 12th annual festival — named this year in honor of Mort Skirboll — will run through March 25 and have 21 films available to watch online.