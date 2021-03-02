 Skip to main content
Opening night event chairs Meredith Ernst and Adrea Sukin

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosts opening night drive-in movie for film festival

Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021

Opening night event chairs Meredith Ernst and Adrea Sukin

Festival co-chairs Cheryl Shapiro and Bunny Skirboll

Festival co-chairs Cheryl Shapiro and Bunny Skirboll

Jewish Federation CEO Howard Tevlowitz with Bryna Tevlowitz

Jewish Federation CEO Howard Tevlowitz with Bryna Tevlowitz

Barbara Simon and Richard Enslein

Barbara Simon and Richard Enslein

Gloria Feibus and Diana Vytell with Fran and Jack Braverman

Gloria Feibus and Diana Vytell with Fran and Jack Braverman

Larry, Lisa and Bayley Axelrod

Larry, Lisa and Bayley Axelrod

Jerry and Judy Herman with Andi and Abe Morris

Jerry and Judy Herman with Andi and Abe Morris

Andi Munzer and Lulu the dog with Ilene Fox

Andi Munzer and Lulu the dog with Ilene Fox

Michael's on East staff handed out meals to people in their cars.

Michael's on East staff handed out meals to people in their cars.

Jeremy Lisitza with the Jewish Federation organized the event and passed out food.

Jeremy Lisitza with the Jewish Federation organized the event and passed out food.

Sam Samelson, Marion Levine and Edie Chaifetz

Sam Samelson, Marion Levine and Edie Chaifetz

Bunny Skirboll, Jeremy Lisitza and Cheryl Shapiro.

Bunny Skirboll, Jeremy Lisitza and Cheryl Shapiro.

Federation sponsors and supporters watched a drive-in movie at the Sarasota Art Museum March 1.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Mort Skirboll Jewish Film Festival of Sarasota-Manatee started in earnest March 1 with a drive-in movie event held at the Sarasota Art Museum. 

The event had Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee supporters parking their cars and picking up food from Michael's On East for a drive-in movie night where they watched the film "Abe". 

The 12th annual festival — named this year in honor of Mort Skirboll — will run through March 25 and have 21 films available to watch online. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

