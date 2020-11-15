The Hot Works organization brought its first arts showcase to Sarasota with the Open Air Fine Art Show at Phillippi Estate Park on Nov. 14 and 15. The organization, which sets up art shows in cities throughout Florida, had a smaller show in Sarasota that still drew large crowds interested in picking up some new art.

The show's artists — who specialized in painting, sculptures, mixed media creations and more — had their creations on display in shaded tents spaced seven feet apart from one another. Hot Works plans to have more art shows in Sarasota in the future.