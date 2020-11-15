 Skip to main content
Justin Dahlstrom painted acrylic canvas pieces.

Hot Works Open Air Fine Art Show makes debut in Sarasota

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 |

Scott Bucina had large, colorful stone sculptures for people to check out.

Scott Bayless had hot blown glass art.

Su Griggs Allen specialized in ceramic and mixed art statues.

Steven Cohen had carefully designed wood art.

Bo Woods had striking metal sculptures on sale.

Bo Woods had striking metal sculptures on sale.

Christine Adele Moore showcased her mixed media paintings.

Alane Enyart had paintings on display.

Susie Ayala had intricate glass scultptures.

Don McCullough prided himself on his sculptures made of pewter and silver.

Sip Tshun Ng created figured out of everyday materials like pencils.

The first Hot Works art show in Sarasota was held Nov. 14 and 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Hot Works organization brought its first arts showcase to Sarasota with the Open Air Fine Art Show at Phillippi Estate Park on Nov. 14 and 15. The organization, which sets up art shows in cities throughout Florida, had a smaller show in Sarasota that still drew large crowds interested in picking up some new art. 

The show's artists — who specialized in painting, sculptures, mixed media creations and more — had their creations on display in shaded tents spaced seven feet apart from one another. Hot Works plans to have more art shows in Sarasota in the future.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

