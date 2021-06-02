Hats off to Braden River High seniors at graduation in Bradenton

Brianna Lozada, a senior at Braden River High School, had spent all year at home doing e-learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so when she was surrounded by her classmates at graduation, she was thrilled.

"I'm nervous, but I'm happy at the same time," Lozada said. "It feels good to reconnect with my classmates. I missed all my friends."

Lozada, along with hundreds of other Braden River High School seniors, walked across the LECOM Park field June 2 to receive their diplomas.

After missing out on big senior year moments such as homecoming, prom and grad bash, senior William Wolf was grateful to have a graduation ceremony.

"It's exciting but sad," Wolf said. "There's a lot of people we'll never see again."