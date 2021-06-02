 Skip to main content
Braden River High seniors Phung Tran, McKenna Upthegrove and Natalie Valentine are grateful to have a graduation ceremony.

Hats off to Braden River High seniors at graduation in Bradenton

Braden River High seniors Phung Tran, McKenna Upthegrove and Natalie Valentine are grateful to have a graduation ceremony.

Seniors Thomas Finn, John Fogarty, Seth Davis and Sean Davis look forward to hearing their names called as they walk across the field to get their diplomas.

Seniors Thomas Finn, John Fogarty, Seth Davis and Sean Davis look forward to hearing their names called as they walk across the field to get their diplomas.

Seniors William Wolf and Joey Gina are sad because it's the last time they'll be with their classmates.

Seniors William Wolf and Joey Gina are sad because it's the last time they'll be with their classmates.

Seniors Lyric Loray and Brianna Lozada have been friends for six years and look forward to celebrating their graduation.

Seniors Lyric Loray and Brianna Lozada have been friends for six years and look forward to celebrating their graduation.

Braden River High School graduates line up for the processional at LECOM Park.

Braden River High School graduates line up for the processional at LECOM Park.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough welcomes students and families to the graduation ceremony. This is Scarbrough's last year as principal of Braden River High School.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough welcomes students and families to the graduation ceremony. This is Scarbrough's last year as principal of Braden River High School.

Braden River High senior Trisha Pitchala asks her classmates to remember all the memories they've made during their years at Braden River High School in her commencement speech.

Braden River High senior Trisha Pitchala asks her classmates to remember all the memories they've made during their years at Braden River High School in her commencement speech.

Senior Keith Cohen talks about the Class of 2021's resilience.

Senior Keith Cohen talks about the Class of 2021's resilience.

Senior Payton Lewandrowski shares personal stories of her time at Braden River High School.

Senior Payton Lewandrowski shares personal stories of her time at Braden River High School.

Senior Tyler House says it's awesome to graduate from high school.

Senior Tyler House says it's awesome to graduate from high school.

Senior Alexis Huerta says graduating from high school is "pretty exciting."

Senior Alexis Huerta says graduating from high school is "pretty exciting."

Braden River High School graduates throw their caps in the air to celebrate.

Braden River High School graduates throw their caps in the air to celebrate.

Graduates Anastasia Beasley, Karlie Alfen and Elizabeth Ebury gather as someone takes a photo of them to commemorate their graduation day.

Graduates Anastasia Beasley, Karlie Alfen and Elizabeth Ebury gather as someone takes a photo of them to commemorate their graduation day.

Senior Jordan Bryant Carter makes his way to the center of the field to get his diploma.

Senior Jordan Bryant Carter makes his way to the center of the field to get his diploma.

Senior Fiorella Florenciani accepts her diploma from Travis Cochran, an assistant principal at Braden River High School.

Senior Fiorella Florenciani accepts her diploma from Travis Cochran, an assistant principal at Braden River High School.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough puts Melia Butler's tassel on the left side of her cap to show she has graduated.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough puts Melia Butler's tassel on the left side of her cap to show she has graduated.

Senior Joshua Hunsader walks across the field to receive his diploma.

Senior Joshua Hunsader walks across the field to receive his diploma.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough moves senior Jason Biro's tassel to the other side of his cap, which signifies his graduation from high school.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough moves senior Jason Biro's tassel to the other side of his cap, which signifies his graduation from high school.

Senior Katherine Kramer walks to get her diploma.

Senior Katherine Kramer walks to get her diploma.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates senior Lenora Galeziowski on her graduation by moving Galeziowski's tassel to the other side of her cap.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates senior Lenora Galeziowski on her graduation by moving Galeziowski's tassel to the other side of her cap.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough and senior Justin Alderman celebrate Alderman's graduation from high school.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough and senior Justin Alderman celebrate Alderman's graduation from high school.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough senior congratulates Trisha Pitchala, who was one of the three graduation speakers.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough senior congratulates Trisha Pitchala, who was one of the three graduation speakers.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates senior Gabriel McDerment. McDerment received the Pirate Pride award, which is given to three seniors who exemplify excellence in academics, leadership, citizenship and community service.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates senior Gabriel McDerment. McDerment received the Pirate Pride award, which is given to three seniors who exemplify excellence in academics, leadership, citizenship and community service.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates senior Payton Dreier.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates senior Payton Dreier.

Senior Valentina Herrera makes her way to the middle of the field to get her diploma as people cheer for her in the stands.

Senior Valentina Herrera makes her way to the middle of the field to get her diploma as people cheer for her in the stands.

Sebastian Garcia, Juan Garcia, Andrea Garcia Marzan, Naidine Marzan and Xavier Williams commemorate Andrea Garcia Marzan's graduation from high school.

Sebastian Garcia, Juan Garcia, Andrea Garcia Marzan, Naidine Marzan and Xavier Williams commemorate Andrea Garcia Marzan's graduation from high school.

Graduate Liam Thurmond celebrates his graduation from high school with his family.

Graduate Liam Thurmond celebrates his graduation from high school with his family.

Bonita Bundrage is proud of her daughter Jaden Bundrage for graduating from high school. Bonita and Jaden Bundrage celebrate with Jaden's grandparents Bennie and Yvonne Bundrage.

Bonita Bundrage is proud of her daughter Jaden Bundrage for graduating from high school. Bonita and Jaden Bundrage celebrate with Jaden's grandparents Bennie and Yvonne Bundrage.

Braden River High seniors are thankful for graduation after a year of lost memories.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Brianna Lozada, a senior at Braden River High School, had spent all year at home doing e-learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so when she was surrounded by her classmates at graduation, she was thrilled.

"I'm nervous, but I'm happy at the same time," Lozada said. "It feels good to reconnect with my classmates. I missed all my friends."

Lozada, along with hundreds of other Braden River High School seniors, walked across the LECOM Park field June 2 to receive their diplomas. 

After missing out on big senior year moments such as homecoming, prom and grad bash, senior William Wolf was grateful to have a graduation ceremony.

"It's exciting but sad," Wolf said. "There's a lot of people we'll never see again."

