Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living residents Melvin Pettis and Joe Abrams follow Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, and fellow Cypress Springs resident Chip Tominelli to the plane.

Dream Flights honors Lakewood Ranch veterans

Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living residents Melvin Pettis and Joe Abrams follow Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, and fellow Cypress Springs resident Chip Tominelli to the plane.

Chip Tominelli, who is a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, gives a smile and a thumbs up before he takes off in the Spirit of Wisconsin, a Boeing-Stearman biplane built in 1943.

Chip Tominelli, who is a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, gives a smile and a thumbs up before he takes off in the Spirit of Wisconsin, a Boeing-Stearman biplane built in 1943.

Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living residents and veterans Chip Tominelli, Joe Abrams and Melvin Pettis all loved their flights around the Sarasota area.

Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living residents and veterans Chip Tominelli, Joe Abrams and Melvin Pettis all loved their flights around the Sarasota area.

Joe Abrams, who is a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, waves goodbye as he takes off for his flight.

Joe Abrams, who is a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, waves goodbye as he takes off for his flight.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, and Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and veteran, laugh together after their flight.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, and Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and veteran, laugh together after their flight.

Chip Tominelli, who is a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, waves to his fellow residents and veterans after landing. "I'm back on the ground," Tominelli says.

Chip Tominelli, who is a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, waves to his fellow residents and veterans after landing. "I'm back on the ground," Tominelli says.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flight, gives Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, a Dream Flights hat to commemorate their trip in the sky.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flight, gives Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, a Dream Flights hat to commemorate their trip in the sky.

Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Navy veteran, gives a thumbs up as Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, puts on a World War II pilot's helmet.

Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Navy veteran, gives a thumbs up as Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, puts on a World War II pilot's helmet.

Joe Abrams, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, signs the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Joe Abrams, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, signs the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, shakes hands with Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Army veteran, as Abrams thanks him for the flight.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, shakes hands with Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Army veteran, as Abrams thanks him for the flight.

Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and veteran, and Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, take off in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and veteran, and Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, take off in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

The Spirit of Wisconsin takes off from Dolphin Aviation.

The Spirit of Wisconsin takes off from Dolphin Aviation.

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, and Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, take off in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, and Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, take off in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Joe Abrams, Melvin Pettis, Darryl Fisher and Chip Tominelli can't wait to fly around Sarasota in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Joe Abrams, Melvin Pettis, Darryl Fisher and Chip Tominelli can't wait to fly around Sarasota in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, signs a Dream Flights hat for Joe Abrams, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran.

Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, signs a Dream Flights hat for Joe Abrams, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran.

Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, gives a thumbs up. "This will be a new experience, and when you get to be this old, you don't have many new experiences," Abrams said.

Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, gives a thumbs up. "This will be a new experience, and when you get to be this old, you don't have many new experiences," Abrams said.

Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, relaxes in the cockpit before he takes off in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, relaxes in the cockpit before he takes off in the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, talks to Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, about his time in the war.

Joe Abrams, who's a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, talks to Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, about his time in the war.

John Swan with Dream Flights straps Joe Abrams, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, into the Spirit of Wisconsin, which is a nine-cylinder Stearman open cockpit biplane.

John Swan with Dream Flights straps Joe Abrams, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Korean War veteran, into the Spirit of Wisconsin, which is a nine-cylinder Stearman open cockpit biplane.

John Swan with Dream Flights, holds onto a poster that Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Navy veteran, signs while Darryl Fisher, the president and founder of Dream Flights, watches.

John Swan with Dream Flights, holds onto a poster that Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Navy veteran, signs while Darryl Fisher, the president and founder of Dream Flights, watches.

Darryl Fisher, the founder and president of Dream Flights, loves meeting veterans like Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident Melvin Pettis, who served in from 1946 to 1948.

Darryl Fisher, the founder and president of Dream Flights, loves meeting veterans like Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident Melvin Pettis, who served in from 1946 to 1948.

Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Navy veteran, is ready for his Dream Flight. Pettis has never flown in a World War II open cockpit biplane.

Melvin Pettis, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and Navy veteran, is ready for his Dream Flight. Pettis has never flown in a World War II open cockpit biplane.

Melvin Pettis, a Navy veteran, talks to Darryl Fisher with Dream Flights about his time as a civil rights activist after serving in the Navy. Pettis met Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

Melvin Pettis, a Navy veteran, talks to Darryl Fisher with Dream Flights about his time as a civil rights activist after serving in the Navy. Pettis met Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, signs the Spirit of Wisconsin.

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, signs the Spirit of Wisconsin.

The Spirit of Wisconsin flies World War II veteran Chip Tominelli around Sarasota.

The Spirit of Wisconsin flies World War II veteran Chip Tominelli around Sarasota.

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, smiles as Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, puts a World War II pilot helmet on Tominelli.

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, smiles as Darryl Fisher, the founder, president and pilot for Dream Flights, puts a World War II pilot helmet on Tominelli.

John Swan and Darryl Fisher with Dream Flights helps Chip Tominelli, a World War II veteran who turns 100 on Oct. 8 get into the plane.

John Swan and Darryl Fisher with Dream Flights helps Chip Tominelli, a World War II veteran who turns 100 on Oct. 8 get into the plane.

The Spirit of America was built in 1943 and was used to train military aviators during World War II. The plane now takes veterans on Dream Flights.

The Spirit of America was built in 1943 and was used to train military aviators during World War II. The plane now takes veterans on Dream Flights.

Three Lakewood Ranch veterans treated to a dream ride on a Boeing-Stearman biplane.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Chip Tominelli, a Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living resident and World War II veteran, patiently waited in a yellow World War II era open cockpit biplane on the runway at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Sept. 29. 

In the cockpit behind Tominelli was Darryl Fisher, the founder and president of Dream Flights, a Nevada-based organization that honors veterans with a free flight in a Boeing-Stearman biplane.  

As he waited for a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which was preparing for takeoff, Fisher told air traffic controllers he was flying with a soon-to-be 100-year-old World War II veteran and was ready for takeoff. The Southwest Airlines pilot stopped his plane and told Fisher to go first, along with asking him to say thanks to Tominelli for his service. 

Within minutes, Fisher and Tominelli were making their way to the clouds for a flight toward Longboat Key and back.

For Tominelli, it was the flight of a lifetime.

Upon his return, he summed up in one word — "Beautiful."

“Thanks a million,” Tominelli told Fisher upon exiting the plane. “I’ll never forget this.”

Tominelli turns 100 years old Oct. 8, which Fisher said makes the World War II veteran a “century flier,” meaning Tominelli can have a Dream Flight every year for the rest of his life.

An Army engineer from 1942 to 1946. Tominelli served in the South Pacific.

Besides Tominelli, two other Cypress Springs residents and military veterans were able to go on their own Dream Flights. Melvin Pettis, who served in the Navy from 1946 to 1948, and Joe Abrams, who served in the Army from 1951 through 1953, were next in line. 

When Fisher asked who was going to fly next, Abrams looked over at Pettis.

“The Army taught me never to volunteer, so when they said, ‘Who’s next?,’ I said, ‘You go,’” Abrams said with a smile.

After getting into his seat in the cockpit, Pettis looked at the gauges in front of him.

“I’m just making sure there’s enough gas in the tank,” Pettis said with a laugh. 

The three veterans rode during Dream Flights’s Operation September Freedom, which was a Dream Flight tour dedicated mostly to honoring men and women who fought in World War II. From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, pilots flew more than 5,000 veterans in six restored Stearmans aircrafts in 47 states.

“Every single day for the last 60 days, I’ve gotten to meet heroes,” Fisher said. “It’s been emotional. I’m excited on the one hand because we’ve completed our mission successfully. On the other hand, I’m sad because the journey is over.”

While with the veterans, Fisher takes the time to get to know them and hear stories from the time they served, which Fisher said was powerful.

“These men here today gave us our freedom,” Fisher said. “In America in 1941, when the attack on Pearl Harbor happened, it was a very precarious position. We almost lost that war. Had we done so, we wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy today. We’re here to say 'thank you' in a unique way.”

When Pettis' flight ended, Fisher asked the 92-year-old veteran about his time in the Navy and what he did. 

Pettis, who is from Illinois, had basic training in Bainbridge, Maryland and then was assigned to Norfolk, Virginia followed by Charleston, South Caroline. He served officers while working on the USS Bennington, USS Mission Bay and USS White Marsh. He eventually served as a cook.

“I slept right up under the flight deck on the aircraft carrier (USS Bennington), and we prepared food for officers,” Pettis said. “We were mostly, back in those days, the officers’ servants. We took care of their clothes. Few Blacks were outside of the cook, steward's mate classification.”

Pettis told him that his two years in the Navy during time of segregation inspired him to become involved as a civil rights activist. 

When it was Abrams’ turn to fly, he was excited to go. Before takeoff, he had a big smile on his face and gave a thumbs up. He had been in small planes and flown commercial before, but he had never flown in a Boeing-Stearman. 

“This is going to be a whole new experience,” said Abrams, who is 92. “At our age, it’s hard to find new experiences.”

As a researcher in the medical lab, Abrams stayed stateside during his service, finding the causes and treatment for frostbite. 

“We had a room that we could bring down to minus 50 (degrees),” Abrams said. “As researchers, we had to also go through the experiments to make sure it’s working right. I can attest to how cold minus 50 is. Sometimes we would even put fans on it to see how fast the cooling of the skin was affected not only by cold weather but also when it was windy.”

Seeing the soldiers coming back from the war who had frostbite made Abrams grateful he remained stateside, he said. 

“I hoped that what we were doing was going to help not only them, but in the future,” Abrams said.

When Abrams landed, he turned to Fisher and said, “Darryl, that was exciting. I’m ready to go up again.”

