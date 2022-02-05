Catholic Charities Ball returns to Ritz Carlton

The Catholic Charities Ball made its grand return to the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 5.

The event put on by the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. celebrated its "Together Again" theme with an elegant evening that brought hundreds of supporters to the Ritz ballroom.

People arrived at the space early but the event really kicked off in earnest when Rev. Frank Dewane, the Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, arrived at the Ritz to the sound of bagpipes.

Guests mingled for a time and then entered the Ritz ballroom where they were welcomed by emcee Ray Collins and listened to an invocation from Rev. Dewane. The Dynasty Dancers put on a dance performance before dinner was served.

Following the live auction, the audience heard success stories from people who have benefited from the Catholic Charities programs.