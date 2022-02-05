 Skip to main content
Catholic Charities Ball returns to Ritz Carlton

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Micah Adams plays the bagpipes for arriving guests.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Kristen and Jeff Aubin with Chris and Amy Yager

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Chairwoman Bridget Spiess and CEO Eduardo Gloria

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Emcee Ray Collins and Erin Hurter

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Alan Rose and Marcia Norris

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

The Ritz ballroom was given an elegant makeover.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

The Ritz ballroom was given an elegant makeover.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Father Phillip Schweda

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Myles Spiess and chairwoman Bridget Spiess

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Deb Wheeler and Donna Marino

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Riley Beaver and Judy Kozlowski

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Priscilla and Nestor Morales

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Tara and Larry Restieri with Greta and Myles Spiess

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Jenni and Paul Hudson

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Kristin and Greg Elwell

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Rosemary and John Gurski

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

Debbie and Glenn McPeak

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 |

The event returned to the Ritz ballroom on Feb. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Catholic Charities Ball made its grand return to the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 5.

The event put on by the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. celebrated its "Together Again" theme with an elegant evening that brought hundreds of supporters to the Ritz ballroom. 

People arrived at the space early but the event really kicked off in earnest when Rev. Frank Dewane, the Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, arrived at the Ritz to the sound of bagpipes. 

Guests mingled for a time and then entered the Ritz ballroom where they were welcomed by emcee Ray Collins and listened to an invocation from Rev. Dewane. The Dynasty Dancers put on a dance performance before dinner was served. 

Following the live auction, the audience heard success stories from people who have benefited from the Catholic Charities programs. 

 

