Braden River High School brings magic to the stage in east Bradenton

The Braden River High School stage curtain opened just enough to allow senior Nicole Lykiaropoulos to step in front to begin her solo.

After a few bars of music, the curtain fully opened to show the dozens of theater club members and members of the Braden River Dance Company singing and dancing to "Arabian Nights" from "Aladdin" during the school's Night of Magic cabaret show Sept. 22.

A few performances into the show, children gathered in front of the stage to dance and sing along. Some of the children were dressed as princesses.

Lykiaropoulos, president of the school's drama club and theater troupe, said after a year of school during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was thrilled to be back on stage.

"COVID put a hold on everybody getting to be together, so it's just amazing to be connected with my (theater) family again," Lykiaropoulos said. "Theater is such a passion of mine, and it makes me happy to be on stage performing for people with the people I love most."

Students chose the songs, choreography and costumes for their performance.

Senior Cemia Gough couldn't wait to showcase her singing during her performance of "Just Can't Wait to Be King."

"I'm scared, but I'm also happy because most people only see me as a dancer, so they'll actually get to hear me sing for once and know that I can do other things," Gough said.