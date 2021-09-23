 Skip to main content
Nicole Lykiardopoulos acts as Ursula from "The Little Mermaid" during her performance of "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

Braden River High School brings magic to the stage in east Bradenton

Lola Johnson dances with the Braden River Dance Company during the second ensemble performance. The dance company danced to a remix version of "Into the Unknown."

Gabriel Cortez, Raegan Caffrey and Ezekiel Lopez have fun performing "When We're Human" from "The Princess and the Frog."

Caitlyn DeMocko sings "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2" dressed as Elsa.

Jacob Mazzone plays the Beast while singing "Evermore" from the live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast."

Jacsyn Hockenbury, who brought Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" to life during the Night of Magic cabaret show, meets Bradenton's Lola Serna, who dresses as Ariel for the cabaret show.

Lauren Wampler closes the show with "Let It Go" from "Frozen." Little voices in the crowd could be heard singing along.

Diana Perez brings Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" to life while singing "Almost There."

Nicole Lykiardopoulos, the president of the school's drama club and thespian troupe, kicks off the Night of Magic cabaret show with a solo as the theater club performs "Arabian Nights" from "Aladdin."

Emma Durrence performs "Practically Perfect" from "Mary Poppins."

Ezekiel Lopez screams in fear just like Olaf during his performance of "When I'm Older" from "Frozen 2."

Ellie Barker dances to "Friend Like Me" from "Aladdin."

Parrish's Laura Geronimi meets her favorite princess, Elsa, also known as Braden River High School's Lauren Wampler, who sang "Let It Go."

Gabrielle Antoine and Kiera Powers dress in onesies for their "Just Can't Wait to be King" performance.

Cemia Gough and Jasmyn Hattan go back and forth as Simba and Zazu from "The Lion King" while performing "Just Can't Wait to Be King."

Shelby Henry sings "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas."

Jacob Mazzone and Kennedy Lollar perform a duet with "I See the Light" from "Tangled."

Danica Schmucker brings Moana to life with her performance of "How Far I'll Go."

Sara Amick and Ellie Barker start the Braden River Dance Company's performance of "Into the Unknown."

Ellie Barker and Sara Amick perform a duet to "Friend Like Me."

Emma Durrence plays Rapunzel while Raegan Caffrey plays Rapunzel's mother, Mother Gothel, while performing "Mother Knows Best."

Seth Pisani and Emily Garcia play Anna and Prince Hans while singing "Love is an Open Door" from "Frozen."

Jacsyn Hockenbury sings "Part of Your World" as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

The opening number of "Arabian Nights" closes with the lights dimming on Nicole Lykiardopoulos.

Kimberly Zimmerman dances with the ensemble during a performance of "Arabian Nights."

Student-led Night of Magic cabaret show leads to children singing and dancing along.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The Braden River High School stage curtain opened just enough to allow senior Nicole Lykiaropoulos to step in front to begin her solo. 

After a few bars of music, the curtain fully opened to show the dozens of theater club members and members of the Braden River Dance Company singing and dancing to "Arabian Nights" from "Aladdin" during the school's Night of Magic cabaret show Sept. 22.

A few performances into the show, children gathered in front of the stage to dance and sing along. Some of the children were dressed as princesses.

Lykiaropoulos, president of the school's drama club and theater troupe, said after a year of school during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was thrilled to be back on stage.

"COVID put a hold on everybody getting to be together, so it's just amazing to be connected with my (theater) family again," Lykiaropoulos said. "Theater is such a passion of mine, and it makes me happy to be on stage performing for people with the people I love most."

Students chose the songs, choreography and costumes for their performance. 

Senior Cemia Gough couldn't wait to showcase her singing during her performance of "Just Can't Wait to Be King."

"I'm scared, but I'm also happy because most people only see me as a dancer, so they'll actually get to hear me sing for once and know that I can do other things," Gough said. 

