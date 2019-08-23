 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Braden River color guard presented the U.S. and Florida flags before the game.

Braden River football falls to Largo 7-2 in season opener

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

The Braden River color guard presented the U.S. and Florida flags before the game.

Buy this Photo
Senior offensive lineman Diego Aviles (71) leads the team onto the field.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Senior offensive lineman Diego Aviles (71) leads the team onto the field.

Buy this Photo
Braden River senior Luke Reeves (45) and junior Ethan Robb (58) stuff a Largo running back.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River senior Luke Reeves (45) and junior Ethan Robb (58) stuff a Largo running back.

Buy this Photo
Braden River junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish hands the ball to sophomore running back Lavontae Youmans.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish hands the ball to sophomore running back Lavontae Youmans.

Buy this Photo
Pirates sophomore running back Lavontae Youmans (22) pushes through the Largo High defense.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Pirates sophomore running back Lavontae Youmans (22) pushes through the Largo High defense.

Buy this Photo
Braden River senior wideout Robbie Goecker catches a screen pass.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River senior wideout Robbie Goecker catches a screen pass.

Buy this Photo
Pirates senior Luke Reeves hugs assistant coach Frank Post after Reeves intercepted a Largo pass.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Pirates senior Luke Reeves hugs assistant coach Frank Post after Reeves intercepted a Largo pass.

Buy this Photo
Braden River junior running back Jaheim Hodo stiff arms a Largo High defender.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River junior running back Jaheim Hodo stiff arms a Largo High defender.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish fires downfield.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River High junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish fires downfield.

Buy this Photo
Braden River running back Lavontae Youmans flips over a Largo defender.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River running back Lavontae Youmans flips over a Largo defender.

Buy this Photo
Braden River junior cornerback Gregory Cotton returns a kick. Cotton also had an interception.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River junior cornerback Gregory Cotton returns a kick. Cotton also had an interception.

Buy this Photo
Braden River junior wideout Carson Goda leaps over a Largo defender after catching a screen pass.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

Braden River junior wideout Carson Goda leaps over a Largo defender after catching a screen pass.

Buy this Photo
The Pirates walk off the field following the 7-2 loss.

Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 |

The Pirates walk off the field following the 7-2 loss.

Buy this Photo
Share
Neither offense scored a touchdown in a sloppy affair.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish rolled to his right.

It was fourth and goal from the two yard line, 1:43 remaining in the game. The Pirates trailed 7-0. After three runs stuffed for minimal gain, the Pirates took to the skies, putting the ball — and the game — in the hands of their captain. Itraish looked, remaining patient with pressure from Large High defenders coming at him, and fired to senior wideout Robbie Goecker, who was open in the end zone. Goecker made a sliding catch, but could not keep his feet in bounds. 

Turnover on downs. The Pirates (0-1)would force Largo (1-0) into a safety, getting the ball back with 41 seconds left, but an Itraish interception on a desperation throw would end any last-gasp hopes.

The Pirates would lose to Largo 7-2 in their season opener. 

The Braden River offense never got in sync, with the protection sometimes letting Largo defensive lineman through the gaps to stuff running backs Jaheim Hodo and Lavontae Youmans. Itraish was inconsistent on deep passes but was accurate on throws closer to the line of scrimmage. There were some standout plays, including a 44-yard run from Hodo and a soaring pass from Itraish to senior tight end D'Angelo Antonino, but Braden River struggled to put together long drives. The Pirates missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of the first half that would have put them up 3-0. 

Pirates coach said the lack of a preseason game was no excuse for the team's opening-game mistakes. It starts from the coaches on down, he said. Everyone needed to be better, and Bradley expects them to be in week two against Riverview High. 

"We have all the confidence in the world in Shawqi and our offensive line," Bradley said. "We know that they will be where they need to be as the season goes along." 

One area that impressed: The Pirates defense. Braden River matched Largo's effort, holding the Packers offense scoreless. The only touchdown of the game came on a punt return from Largo's Khaishef Edwards. Junior cornerback Gregory Cotton and senior linebacker Luke Reeves each picked off Largo quarterback Brandon Coppola. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement