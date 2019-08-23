Braden River High junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish rolled to his right.

It was fourth and goal from the two yard line, 1:43 remaining in the game. The Pirates trailed 7-0. After three runs stuffed for minimal gain, the Pirates took to the skies, putting the ball — and the game — in the hands of their captain. Itraish looked, remaining patient with pressure from Large High defenders coming at him, and fired to senior wideout Robbie Goecker, who was open in the end zone. Goecker made a sliding catch, but could not keep his feet in bounds.

Turnover on downs. The Pirates (0-1)would force Largo (1-0) into a safety, getting the ball back with 41 seconds left, but an Itraish interception on a desperation throw would end any last-gasp hopes.

The Pirates would lose to Largo 7-2 in their season opener.

The Braden River offense never got in sync, with the protection sometimes letting Largo defensive lineman through the gaps to stuff running backs Jaheim Hodo and Lavontae Youmans. Itraish was inconsistent on deep passes but was accurate on throws closer to the line of scrimmage. There were some standout plays, including a 44-yard run from Hodo and a soaring pass from Itraish to senior tight end D'Angelo Antonino, but Braden River struggled to put together long drives. The Pirates missed a 36-yard field goal at the end of the first half that would have put them up 3-0.

Pirates coach said the lack of a preseason game was no excuse for the team's opening-game mistakes. It starts from the coaches on down, he said. Everyone needed to be better, and Bradley expects them to be in week two against Riverview High.

"We have all the confidence in the world in Shawqi and our offensive line," Bradley said. "We know that they will be where they need to be as the season goes along."

One area that impressed: The Pirates defense. Braden River matched Largo's effort, holding the Packers offense scoreless. The only touchdown of the game came on a punt return from Largo's Khaishef Edwards. Junior cornerback Gregory Cotton and senior linebacker Luke Reeves each picked off Largo quarterback Brandon Coppola.