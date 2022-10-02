A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rajesh and Renuka Malik, of Sarasota, sold their home at 319 Bird Key Drive to Leslie O’Connor, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4.1 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2019.

The Castillian

Denise Harcke, trustee, of Fernandina Beach, sold the Unit 309 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jan Troup, of Spring, Texas, for $1,131,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2012.

Key Towers South

John and Amy Ryder sold their Unit 8E condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Eric and S. Denise Reedy, of Seymour, Indiana, for $1,215,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,548 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2015.