Big Brothers Big Sisters brings fashion show to Ritz Carlton

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast brought its Live, Laugh, Love luncheon back to the Ritz Carlton on Feb. 26.

The annual luncheon and fashion show started with supporters mingling at the Ritz ballroom and picking up handbags, jewelry and clothing from local vendors before settling down for the program. Event chair Kristina Eastmond welcomed the audience before lunch was served.

Eventually it was time for the Bigs and Littles fashion show that highlighted looks from Tommy Bahama, Aladdin Equipment Co. and more that were worn by mentors and mentees.