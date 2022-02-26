 Skip to main content
Rebecca White, Angela Radigan, Leslie Goodman, event chairwoman Kristina Eastmond

Big Brothers Big Sisters brings fashion show to Ritz Carlton

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Don Patterson and president and CEO Joy Mahler

Raffie Hamilton and Samantha Hill

Sherry Suggs, Brenda Watty and Samirriah Goodman

Emily Baeza, Debbie Danheisser and Fritz Bowers

Laticia Gary, Sonny Jenkins and Tim Mittens

Ryan Heers, Courtney Hojnacki and Elijah Benioni

Frank and Kimberly Vorias

Tanja Hodges and Dorothy Burlakowska

Kathy Stout-LaBauve, Tricia Gebauer, Kristen Lamb, Barbara Ross and Victoria Phillips

Melanie Jeffrey, Elena Esposito and Gina Tordella

Emcee Tom McDonald with Elizabeth McDonald

Kate O'Connell, Kate Teixeira, Samantha Hill, Raffie Hamilton and Lee-En Chung

A fashion show followed the reception.

Lori Hill and Jennifer Simms

The Live, Laugh, Love Luncheon was held Feb. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast brought its Live, Laugh, Love luncheon back to the Ritz Carlton on Feb. 26.

The annual luncheon and fashion show started with supporters mingling at the Ritz ballroom and picking up handbags, jewelry and clothing from local vendors before settling down for the program. Event chair Kristina Eastmond welcomed the audience before lunch was served. 

Eventually it was time for the Bigs and Littles fashion show that highlighted looks from Tommy Bahama, Aladdin Equipment Co. and more that were worn by mentors and mentees.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

