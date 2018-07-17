 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Carly Evans and Laura McMamus-Mesia

BeyondMe's Launch Party fills to full capacity

The BeyondMe Committee

Kendra Gemma and Jennie Baumberger

Chelsea Walker and Karla Torres

Sarah Glendening, Elodie Brisset and Jen King

Jillian Johnson and Logan Johnson

Christen Cowan, Jill French and Ashley Light

Dan Starstecki and Mya Widmeyer

Taryn McGannon, Carly Evans and Alysha Shelby

BeyondMe, A Platform for Good, was developed by JFCS.

Laura McMamus-Mesia welcomes guests to the launch party.

Branan Jacobs talks about BeyondMe's partner, The Patterson Foundation.

Brian Mariash plays guitar.

Bart Lowther sings for the crowd.

Simon Maciaszek and Paige Diemer

Justin Taylor, Christopher Sloan, Megan Bobay and Jennifer Whitenight

Chris Staine and Breanca Niski

Tomeika Koski, Courtney Smith, Tianna Boswell, Samantha Gohler, Rochelle Nigri, Christen Cowan, Gina Beckum and LaTora Carruth

Attendees filled out a sticky note with what they think philanthropy means.

The launch party was hosted July 17 at Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast launched their newest endeavor, BeyondMe, A Platform for Good, July 17 at Michael's Wine Cellar. 

BeyondMe is a society for young professionals to get started in philanthropy without taking out their checkbooks. The society is partnering with local organizations such as Selah Freedom and the Patterson Foundation to create volunteer opportunities for the young philanthropists. 

The launch party brought 200 young professionals together to learn about the new organization and celebrate its new beginnings.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

