BeyondMe's Launch Party fills to full capacity

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast launched their newest endeavor, BeyondMe, A Platform for Good, July 17 at Michael's Wine Cellar.

BeyondMe is a society for young professionals to get started in philanthropy without taking out their checkbooks. The society is partnering with local organizations such as Selah Freedom and the Patterson Foundation to create volunteer opportunities for the young philanthropists.

The launch party brought 200 young professionals together to learn about the new organization and celebrate its new beginnings.