Co-chairwomen Sheila Birnbaum and Lori Solomon

Aviva Foundation chills and grills with summer luncheon

Monday, May 16, 2022 |

SoulRCoaster provides the jams.

CEO Jay Solomon and co-chairwoman Lori Solomon

Teri Stern, Marc Kanoff and Eve Kanoff

Gayle Guynup and co-chairwoman Sheila Birnbaum

Esther Rose picks up some bites during the reception.

Hal and Tracy Munter with Mel Taub

Ted Gast, Jack Braverman and Peter Kretzmer

Joan Levenson with Patti and David Wertheimer

Jean Kramer, Ruth Leventhal and Teresa Martin

The grillout had plenty of good fixings.

The grillout had plenty of good fixings.

Jamesha Johnson, Jada Lee and Alejandra Ferrera

Jim and Jean Hribal

Gerri and Jenny Drexler

Emily Walsh welcomes the crowd.

Carolyn Kaplan leads the assembled audience into eating lunch.

Chillin' and Grillin' was held May 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Aviva Foundation broke out the barbecue during its new Chillin' and Grillin' luncheon on May 15. 

The debut fundraiser brought the foundation's top supporters — dressed out in casual and country-adjacent attire — to the retirement's poolside area for a chill afternoon full of grilled food. The Aviva Foundation supports the Aviva Senior Living's Benevolent Care Program, which helps provide residents with medical care and programs meant to engage their minds and connect them to the community.

Guests relaxed by the pool listening to music before heading inside to eat a mix of barbecue foods that included spice-rubbed brisket, roasted corn, chicken kabobs and more.

