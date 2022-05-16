Aviva Foundation chills and grills with summer luncheon

Aviva Foundation broke out the barbecue during its new Chillin' and Grillin' luncheon on May 15.

The debut fundraiser brought the foundation's top supporters — dressed out in casual and country-adjacent attire — to the retirement's poolside area for a chill afternoon full of grilled food. The Aviva Foundation supports the Aviva Senior Living's Benevolent Care Program, which helps provide residents with medical care and programs meant to engage their minds and connect them to the community.

Guests relaxed by the pool listening to music before heading inside to eat a mix of barbecue foods that included spice-rubbed brisket, roasted corn, chicken kabobs and more.