Booker sophomore Caleb Bradley finished eighth in the Class 2A boys 300 meter hurdles (40.80 seconds). He also finished 13th in the 200 meter dash.

Area athletes find gold and silver linings on day two of track and field championships

Saturday, May 8, 2021 |

The Booker High girls 4x400 relay team (senior Dominique Starr, freshman Jakai Peterson, senior Raja Arrington and freshman Terrietta Smith) took silver in the Class 2A event (49.40 seconds).

Booker senior Dominique Starr ran the first leg of the school's Class 2A 4x400 relay race. The Tornadoes would finish second (49.40 seconds).

Cardinal Mooney sophomore Max Middleton finished eighth (150 feet, four inches) in the javelin at the Class 2A championships. Middleton also finished second in the discus (150 feet, nine inches).

Cardinal Mooney High sophomore Madeline Carson tosses the discus at the Class 2A championships. Carson would finish 10th (108 feet, four inches) in the girls event.

Booker freshman Jakai Peterson finished 10th in the Class 2A girls long jump (16 feet, 9.25 inches).

Cardinal Mooney sophomore Max Middleton finished second in the discus (150 feet, nine inches) at the Class 2A championships. Middleton also eighth (150 feet, four inches) in the javelin.

Lakewood Ranch senior Riley Simmons begins her discus toss. She would finish second in the Class 4A event (142 feet, eight inches).

Lakewood Ranch senior Riley Simmons spins and lets go of her discus ring. She would finish second in the Class 4A event (142 feet, eight inches).

Lakewood Ranch senior Rley Simmons beams after receiving her gold medal for winning the Class 4A shot put (44 feet, 3.25 inches).

Lakewood Ranch senior Riley Simmons fires off her shot put attempt. SImmons would win the Class 4A event (44 feet, 3.25 inches).

Lakewood Ranch senior Riley Simmons fires off her shot put attempt. SImmons would win the Class 4A event (44 feet, 3.25 inches).

Lakewood Ranch juniors Ariana Majaro, Grace Marston, Maya Bridgeford and Hailey Marston received silver medals for finishing second in the girls Class 4A 4x800 relay (9:15.87).

Lakewood Ranch juniors Ariana Majaro, Grace Marston, Maya Bridgeford and Hailey Marston embrace after finishing second in the girls Class 4A 4x800 relay (9:15.87).

Lakewood Ranch junior Grace Marston finishes the anchor leg of the team's Class 4A 4x800 relay. The Mustangs would finish second (9:15.87).

Sarasota senior Marissa Kempf runs the second leg of the Class 4A girls 4x800 relay. The Sailors would finish sixth (9:30.54).

Lakewood Ranch junior Ariana Majaro receives a handoff from junior teammate Maya Bridgeford during the Class 4A girls 4x800 relay. The Mustangs would finish second (9:15.87).

Cardinal Mooney junior Jenna Santiago crosses the finish line during the Class 2A girls 4x400 relay. The Cougars would finish 10th (4:07.64).

Sarasota senior Orlando Cicilioni rounds a corner during the Class 4A boys 3,200 meter run. Cicilioni would finish sixth (9:16.43).

Lakewood Ranch senior Eli Newman soars over the pole vault bar against a darkened sky. Newman would finish tied for third in the Class 4A boys pole vault (14 feet, 3.25 inches).

Lakewood Ranch junior Aurora Melzer sprints to the finish during the Class 4A girls 3,200 meter run. Melzer would finish ninth (11:03.80).

Lakewood Ranch junior Grace Marston overtakes an opponent in the Class 4A girls 3,200 meter run. Marston would finish sixth (10:53.23).

Athletes from Lakewood Ranch, Booker and Cardinal Mooney left the event with hardware.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High had a number of strong performances, but none were stronger than that of senior Riley Simmons, who won the Class 4A girls shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 3.25 inches, then followed it with a second-place performance in the girls discus (142 feet, eight inches). Simmons said she had been focusing on all week on relaxing. That was her biggest obstacle, she said, and the practice did help keep her mind at ease as she was performing. Simmons, a Mississippi State signee, said she has been dreaming of winning a state title since she started the sport.

"It feels just as good as I thought it would," Simmons said.

The Mustangs' 4x800 girls relay team, which entered the competition seeded third, finished second with a strong time of 9:15.87. The team was comprised of juniors Maya Bridgeford, Ariana Majaro, Hailey Marston and Grace Marston. Bridgeford said the team held a time trial last week to determine who would make the final foursome, and that pushed everyone to run their hardest. When they saw how fast they could go, Bridgeford said, they knew second place was a possibility. 

Mustangs senior Eli Newman also had a good showing, finishing third in the Class 4A boys pole vault (14 feet, 3.25 inches). 

Booker High also had a good day, with the Tornadoes' girls 4x100 relay team taking second place in Class 2A (49.40 seconds). The team, comprised of seniors Dominique Starr and Raja Arrington and freshmen Terrietta Smith and Jakai Peterson, said the key to its success was its handoffs, which allowed them to get to full speed quickly. Starr said it was a perfect way for the Tornado seniors to end their careers. 

Not to be outdone, Cardinal Mooney senior Max Middleton finished second in the Class 2A boys discus (150 feet, nine inches). Middleton was seeded fifth entering the event. He also finished eighth in the 1A boys javelin (150 feet, four inches). 

