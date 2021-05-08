Area athletes find gold and silver linings on day two of track and field championships

Lakewood Ranch High had a number of strong performances, but none were stronger than that of senior Riley Simmons, who won the Class 4A girls shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 3.25 inches, then followed it with a second-place performance in the girls discus (142 feet, eight inches). Simmons said she had been focusing on all week on relaxing. That was her biggest obstacle, she said, and the practice did help keep her mind at ease as she was performing. Simmons, a Mississippi State signee, said she has been dreaming of winning a state title since she started the sport.

"It feels just as good as I thought it would," Simmons said.

The Mustangs' 4x800 girls relay team, which entered the competition seeded third, finished second with a strong time of 9:15.87. The team was comprised of juniors Maya Bridgeford, Ariana Majaro, Hailey Marston and Grace Marston. Bridgeford said the team held a time trial last week to determine who would make the final foursome, and that pushed everyone to run their hardest. When they saw how fast they could go, Bridgeford said, they knew second place was a possibility.

Mustangs senior Eli Newman also had a good showing, finishing third in the Class 4A boys pole vault (14 feet, 3.25 inches).

Booker High also had a good day, with the Tornadoes' girls 4x100 relay team taking second place in Class 2A (49.40 seconds). The team, comprised of seniors Dominique Starr and Raja Arrington and freshmen Terrietta Smith and Jakai Peterson, said the key to its success was its handoffs, which allowed them to get to full speed quickly. Starr said it was a perfect way for the Tornado seniors to end their careers.

Not to be outdone, Cardinal Mooney senior Max Middleton finished second in the Class 2A boys discus (150 feet, nine inches). Middleton was seeded fifth entering the event. He also finished eighth in the 1A boys javelin (150 feet, four inches).