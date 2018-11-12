A coyote's tale: One Sunday on Longboat

OK, OK, I get it. Most of you don’t like me. And maybe, just maybe, one of the greens on the Islandside golf course wasn’t the best place for a Sunday siesta.

Point taken.

But sending a guy in a golf cart to chase me? And the police? Really. Is this any way to treat a new resident?

I had a lovely Sunday planned: beach, golf, a little sun, a little shade. Maybe a small rodent for an early supper. A lot like your plans (except for the small rodent part, I assume).

But all that was rudely brought to end by some man who said I just “didn’t belong.’’ I can take a hint. So I moved along.

I've always liked Country Club Shores but never really had the pleasure. So, I says, why not?

Wow! It didn't take long before people were following me. And pictures. Plenty of pictures. Even the police were cordial – I’d heard that before from some of my friends. Then it was back across your Gulf of Mexico Drive to the golf course – y’all need to learn what a crosswalk means when you’re driving – for the rest of the day.

I understand your Town Manager and Police Chief now know about my little stroll.

It's a big island. Can't we all just get along?

THE COYOTE, FOR THE LONGBOAT OBSERVER