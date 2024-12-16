Hugh Culverhouse Jr. contributes $250,000 to the Church of the Redeemer

Hugh Culverhouse Jr. has donated $250,000 to the Church of the Redeemer, the church announced Friday.

The donation follows another donation by Culverhouse of $500,000 earlier this year, which was the largest non-capital campaign gift in the church's 139-year history and led to an additional $1.5 million in contributions through a challenge match.

Culverhouse, a local developer and attorney, is CEO and owner of Palmer Ranch Holdings and the son of Hugh Culverhouse Sr., once the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The latest contribution, also structured as a matching challenge, is intended to expand every area of the church's ministry and outreach, a media release said.

“It is not a cliché to describe Hugh’s giving as transformational,” said the Rev. Charleston Wilson, Rector of the Church of the Redeemer, in the media release. “Over the last few years, Hugh’s matching challenges have raised millions of dollars, enabling Redeemer to grow deeper in faith and wider in its reach.”

The release said that Culverhouse, a longtime member and supporter, has played a pivotal role in the church's growth and success.

It said the previous donation resulted in funding initiatives, including the construction of a new parish in the Dominican Republic, the expansion of its Sarasota facilities, and the growth of its membership.

Over the past decade, membership has increased from 1,700 to 3,000, making the church the largest parish in the Diocese of Southwest Florida and one of the largest in The Episcopal Church.

“The Church of the Redeemer is more than just a place of worship—it’s also a place where people come together to serve others,” said Culverhouse in the media release. “By supporting its mission, I hope to inspire others to join in strengthening its outreach programs and expanding its impact on those in need.”

Culverhouse has also made other contributions.

Earlier this year, he donated 24 pieces of art by Japanese artist Sadao Watanabe from his personal collection. The biblically themed artwork is to be displayed in a gallery in the church's Robinson Center.

Also this year, he donated more than 300 wines, mainly rated 95 or higher, from his personal collection to the church’s first wine auction, which raised $88,000 for Redeemer’s ministries and outreach programs, including the Dominican Republic parish.

Culverhouse has donated tens of millions of dollars to causes including higher education, mental health and social welfare initiatives.