Vaccines a relief for Manatee County educators

When President Joe Biden announced March 3 that all educators were eligible to be vaccinated, Jeremiah Bowman, a music teacher at Braden River High School, jumped at the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bowman looked at Walmart’s website and was able to schedule an appointment for March 11.

“It’s incredible,” Bowman said. “I’m thankful our president made vaccinating teachers a goal. It’s incredibly important.”

BY THE NUMBERS 6,000 — District employees 5,100 —Vaccines available to district employees 2,500 —District employees who are 50 and over 3,000 — Vaccines given March 15 and 17 to employees of any age 1,900 — Vaccines given March 8-14 to employees who are at least 50 years old 200 — District employees 65 and over who already have been vaccinated

Thousands of other School District of Manatee County employees have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, whether through the district or going to a pharmacy, since DeSantis said educators who are at least 50 years old could be vaccinated and later expanded eligibility to all educators.

In partnership with MCR Health, the Florida Department of Health Manatee and state officials, the district will have had 5,100 vaccines made available to its employees to date.

More than 900 employees who are at least 50 years old signed up to get vaccinated at the MCR Health Clinic located at Manatee Elementary School and Southeast High School.

The district also provided 1,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to employees who are at least 50 years old March 13 and 14 at Braden River High School.

MCR Health then provided access to 3,000 Moderna vaccinations for employees of any age March 15 and 17.

In February, about 200 of the more than 300 employees who are at least 65 years old were vaccinated through the MCR Health partnership.

“We are extremely thankful to MCR Health, the Florida Department of Health Manatee and to state officials for helping us make these vaccination opportunities available to our employees,” said Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the district. “All vaccinations are voluntary, but we know our employees have been looking forward to the extra level of protection and relief these vaccinations can provide.”

Miriam Ortiz, a paraprofessional at Dr. Mona Jain Middle School, receives the COVID-19 vaccine to protect herself and her husband, Rich Berger, who is high risk. File photo.

John Frank, a vocational teacher at Braden River High School who was vaccinated in February, said getting vaccinated helps alleviate any fear and anxiety teachers might have as schools move forward.

“I think those of us who stepped into a classroom with all that the mortality rates and all the ugly numbers told us we were all kind of taking a little bit of a risk, but we also decided we’re going to trust our protocols,” Frank said. “Once you get the vaccination, I think you’re a lot more at ease. We’re all feeling a little bit more comfortable we have the vaccine. We’re also glad we opened up even though we didn’t have the vaccine.”

Toni Schroer, the assistant principal at B.D. Gullett Elementary School, went to Manatee Elementary School on March 8 to get vaccinated. He said he was thankful.

“It was wonderful,” Schroer said.

Schroer said getting vaccinated means freedom. Schroer, who loves to travel, can’t wait to visit family out of the state and not feel vulnerable.

She’s also hopeful schools can return to some sense of normalcy next year, and perhaps she won’t have to wear a face mask when the new school year begins in August.