Concrete mix in southbound lanes complicates a cleanup process that lasted hours.
UPDATE (3:45 p.m.)
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol report that all lanes of Interstate 75 are now open in both directions after an accident had snarled motorists near the Fruitville Road exit.
Law enforcement agencies had reported that multiple first responder agencies were on the scene of a "very significant traffic crash" with injuries involving four vehicles, one a concrete mixer truck, along Interstate 75 just south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
The Sheriff's Office release said traffic on I-75 was gridlocked since approximately noon today (Thursday). Northbound lanes opened approximately 1:30 p.m. All southbound lanes were currently closed until 3:30 p.m.. A large quantity of concrete mix had been spilled in the southbound lanes.
Southbound traffic was backed up past University Parkway. Traffic was backed up northbound from Clark Road to Fruitville Road.
Commuters should expect heavy traffic during the evening's commute.