Hours worth of questions were asked during Unicorp National Developments' testimony before the Planning and Zoning Board earlier this week.

But many questions went unasked; 42, to be exact.

That's because those 42 questions were asked in writing by Planning and Zoning Chairwoman BJ Bishop, who said, in a memorandum to town staff where she asked many of the questions: "I will need answers to all of these questions before I am prepared to vote on this application.

The Board did vote, 6-1 recommending the Town Commission approve the application with revisions of a smaller ballroom than requested and maximum meeting room attendance.

But for the sake of transparency, here are the developer's answers to questions posed by the board in writing: