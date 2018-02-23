 Skip to main content
News
Longboat Key Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 10 hours ago

Unicorp responsds to written questions from Longboat P&Z

Share
Planning and Zoning Chairwoman BJ Bishop sent 42 questions to Unicorp before its meeting with the town this week. Here's the developers response.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

Hours worth of questions were asked during Unicorp National Developments' testimony before the Planning and Zoning Board earlier this week. 

But many questions went unasked; 42, to be exact.

That's because those 42 questions were asked in writing by Planning and Zoning Chairwoman BJ Bishop, who said, in a memorandum to town staff where she asked many of the questions: "I will need answers to all of these questions before I am prepared to vote on this application. 

The Board did vote, 6-1 recommending the Town Commission approve the application with revisions of a smaller ballroom than requested and maximum meeting room attendance.

But for the sake of transparency, here are the developer's answers to questions posed by the board in writing:

Related Stories

Advertisement