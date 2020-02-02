Town prepares for first of three joint meetings

Town Commissioners later this month will conduct the first of what is planned to be three joint special meetings with their counterparts over the causeways.

On Feb. 26, Longboat leaders will sit down with Sarasota County Commissioners in the first gathering. In March, they’ll meet with Manatee County Commissioners and in June, with Sarasota City Commissioners.

Mark your calendars Here are the dates and times for the Longboat Key Town Commission’s planned joint meetings: With Sarasota County Commission: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the County Administration Building’s third-floor Think Tank, 1660 Ringling Boulevard. With Manatee County Commission: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 16 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center’s Longboat Key Room, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto. With Sarasota City Commission: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., June 11 at Sarasota City Hall’s Commission Chambers, 1565 First St.

The idea is to talk at each stop about issues common to both governing bodies. Traffic, road construction and beach nourishment are almost certain to be topics of conversation.

Town Manager Tom Harmer and Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis have been working on the agenda for the February meeting, initially setting out two topics each from either side, but settled on three from Longboat Key leaders and two from county leaders.

As suggested by Longboat leaders:

An update on the Town Center, because a county grant was used to launch the initial demolition of the former Amore Restaurant and site preparation. Town leaders have already conducted a tree-lighting at the site and a monthly concert series is expected to kick off at the end of this month

The town’s beach management plan and related issues, including the March referendum on a maximum of $34.1 million in bond financing for its components.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s Barrier Island Traffic Study, and Longboat Key leaders’ priority list of recommended projects.

As suggested by county leaders:

Library resources and how the town’s non-profit library and county library operation can offer services to town residents. A library system kiosk was recently installed in the Town Hall lobby

An update from 2020 legislative session.

Harmer said it the county has three members on the regional Metropolitan Planning Organization, and it would be worth the town’s while to make clear its transportation priorities, because the MPO is instrumental in lining up state projects for funding.

Harmer also said the county’s legislative-affairs staff should know what local issues Longboat concerns itself with, such as short-term rental issues.

“They spend a lot of time up in Tallahassee,’’ he said. “So, in addition to our lobbyist, they can put in a card of opposition or support if a quick meeting comes up or in one of the committee meetings.’’

Town Commissioners agreed with the lineup for the meeting agenda.

“Sounds like you hit the nail on the head,’’ Mayor George Spoll said.