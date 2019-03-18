Thrilling rewards

Local author Michael Jordan’s debut novel is thrilling more than just readers.

The book, “The Company of Demons,” was awarded the gold medal in the juried 2018 Florida Book Awards Popular Fiction Category.

Jordan will be presented with the award at the FBA Banquet in Tallahassee on April 11. This is the second year in a row a Longboater has won this award. Pat Gussin, who co-owns Oceanview Publishing with her husband, Bob, won the award last year for her book “Come Home.”