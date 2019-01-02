They've got the power in the Lakewood Ranch area

The plan is to remain visible.

Even if 2019 means mostly behind-the-scenes fundraising and planning for Donna DeFant, chair of The Players

Donna DeFant

Centre for Performing Arts, she wants to keep the Players’ visibility at an all-time high as it tries to make their new theater complex a reality in Lakewood Ranch’s Waterside Place.

“We will be trying to meet different demographics, clubs and organizations,” she said.

Former Players CEO Michelle Bianchi, who stepped down in 2018, was a high-profile presence for the Players in terms of keeping her organization in the headlines and on the minds of possible donors. The Players chose not to replace Bianchi and instead hired professional fundraiser Morgan Gerhart, whose title is advancement director.

That leaves DeFant as the Players’ point person, along with Artistic Director Jeffery Kin.

The complex’s price tag is approximately $25 million for the first phase, which includes all the exterior walls and the completion of the 500-seat main theater. Eventually, another $10 million to $15 million will be needed to complete the other two planned theaters in the complex.

As 2019 begins, DeFant will be working with architects to tweak the design for features such as a larger loading dock area to allow bigger trucks that will be needed to deliver equipment for the large productions.

DeFant expects the exterior design plans to be completed by the end of the first quarter.

Fundraising, meanwhile, ranks as a top priority. Although selling its Sarasota theater garnered $9.5 million and fundraising has accounted for more than $1 million, DeFant would like to double that amount before Willis Smith begins construction.

She said construction should take about 16 months, so if ground is broken late in 2019, it would mean an opening sometime in 2021. Waterside Place is expected to be functioning as an entertainment hub in 2020.

Here are other People to Watch in 2019:

Ed Hunzeker

ED HUNZEKER

Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker is thinking big picture for 2019.

From a transportation perspective, he will be focused on making sure the county has the financial resources to complete the extension of 44th Avenue East across both the Braden River and Interstate 75 east to Lakewood Ranch. Construction of two sections is estimated around $80 million.

“That will be a heavy commitment to build the two bridges that are going to get us into Lakewood Ranch,” Hunzeker said. “We will build them, but we have to commit to the financing.”

He also plans to push forward with plans for property north of Premier Sports Campus. Manatee County in September 2018 acquired about 75 acres with the goal of creating a government services hub. There also will be a park and aquatics center, comparable to G.T. Bray Park in west Bradenton.

Manatee County staff and consultants will work this year to develop a site plan for the 238-acre site, which includes the 127-acre Premier Sports Campus.

James Golden

JAMES GOLDEN

East County resident James Golden officially claimed his spot on the School District of Manatee County board Nov. 20 and his message since then has been clear: He is ready to listen.

In December, Golden worked to get fellow school board members to delay a decision about hiring interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders for a three-year term until late January so they could get more public input about her, the proposed contract or preferred alternatives.

Golden began constituent contact meetings to meet with residents before regularly scheduled school board workshops. The meetings are held from 6-8 p.m. on the Thursdays at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Residents can meet with Golden to share thoughts about future agenda items or other issues.

Stephen Rodriguez

STEPHEN RODRIGUEZ

Stephen Rodriguez, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center and Associates, a nonprofit that runs Nathan Benderson Park, said 2019 will be a year focused on programming and fundraising. Although the park already offers dragon boat racing and rowing opportunities, the vision is to expand community offerings, adding a soccer skills program, archery, drone racing and a science, technology, engineering and math program.

“There will be more land-based opportunities,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t want to give up all the secrets, but those are some of the examples.”

SANCA also will add staff members for a capital campaign to raise money for a much-anticipated boathouse. The Nathan Benderson Park Foundation has offered a matching grant of up to $4 million for the estimated $8 million project.

Rodriguez said the building, which will be like a community center, can host classes, summer camps and other programs not currently available.

Angela Lindsey

ANGELA LINDSEY

East County resident and educator Angela Lindsey will be setting the academic course for Lakewood Ranch’s newest middle school, Mona Jain Middle School.

As its new principal, in January she starts building her team, hiring an assistant principal, a registrar, a guidance counselor and other key positions before hiring teachers later this year.

Lindsey, who started her career in 1986 as a math teacher, spent most of her career at Braden River Middle School (1993-2007) and assistant principal at Carlos E. Haile Middle (2007-2009). She leaves her post as principal at Louise R. Johnson Middle School to lead the new school.

“I am so excited to come back to East County because most of my education career I was in the East County,” she said. “Because I live in the area, I feel like I’ve grown a lot with relationships, with families, kids and business partners.”

She said she wants to offer a variety of clubs and competitive programs, including Technology Student Association and Future Business Leaders of America “so we have kids well rounded academically and socially prepared.”

“I want to build an environment that fosters a rigorous academic program with technology that preps students to be lifelong learners,” Lindsey said.

Rob Oglesby

ROB OGLESBY

Rob Oglesby, director of development for Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, laughs as he describes 2019 as the year of “utter chaos.”

Yes, the chaos will be controlled, but there will be plenty going on as Nate’s expands its 8-acre campus at 4951 Lorraine Road to include a 20,000-square-foot welcome-and-adoption center and a 3,500-square-foot intake building. The property has to be raised more than a foot to eliminate existing drainage problems, as well.

Oglesby will oversee the $8 million project, slated to begin in early this year.

He said he hopes to have all phases complete by year’s end.