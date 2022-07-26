The Lake Club's circle of giving increases

In terms of philanthropic organizations, this was low-key.

That made sense, though, because The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle, which was founded in 2014, was organizing out of a small, but affluent, neighborhood.

For those wondering if one person can make a difference, or five, or 10, read on.

Realtor Barbara Najmy, the founder of The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle, was sitting in the home of East County philanthropist Diane Brune in 2014 at Brune's then-home in the Country Club of Lakewood Ranch. Brune, a 2018 recipient of the John Clarke Humanitarian Award and a member of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's "Founders 50" group, was discussing with Najmy how she could form a group to become a member of the "Founders 50," which dedicates $50,000 toward regional philanthropy through the Community Fund.

The idea came about to form The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle.

Although Najmy had several neighbors she immediately considered for the group, she knew it might not be so easy since the new community had yet to go through a growth spurt.

"The Lake Club is a unique community," Najmy said. "It's prototype was communities in Naples and Orlando. It was not centered around golf, but it was fine-tuned to architectural styles."

Najmy knew the homeowners would come, just not when.

Oh well, for Najmy, there was no time like the present.

Feeling that small could be mighty, Najmy connected with nine other women from the neighborhood, and they met for wine and finger foods. The nine were Najmy, Pam Hughes, Josephine Coco, Sheryl Isaac, Ruth Harshman, Lisa Barnaby, Maureen Cozzi, Milly Chaykin, Maria Gaffar and Denise Drabik. They committed to $1,000 apiece over a five-year term, and by doing that they would qualify as a "Founders 50" member.

It was time to socialize.

At the time, the thought of growing their circle probably didn't occur to the members. They were giving back, and having fun at the same time.

But Najmy notes, "If you stay the course and continue to surround yourself with like-minded women, then great things come of it."

Secretary Ruth Harshman wanted more company for wine and appetizers. She started going door-to-door in the neighborhood to recruit new members.

"Ruth was so instrumental in recruitment," said Julie Swan, who is the giving circle's chair for outreach. "It was like a welcome wagon. You need to join!"

The group began having more social events, but not a lot of fundraisers.

In 2017, though, the 30-member-strong group held its first fundraiser "Wine, Women and Jewels." It made $13,000 that was distributed through the Manatee Community Foundation to charity. Similar fundraisers were held in 2018 and 2019.

And then COVID-19 took hold, and the pandemic halted all fundraising activities.

A funny thing happened, though. The Lake Club exploded in home sales. The Lake Club Giving Circle reached out to new residents.

From 2020 to 2022, The Lake Club Giving Circle grew from 30 members to 115.

"What I believe is the new residents have strong philanthropic backgrounds," Najmy said. "It was part of their natural progression to be part of this."

It meant that Najmy and her board had to reassess how they did business, right down to the social part.

"Where there were 20 to 30 members, I would make cake, put our Mediterranean tacos, and lasagna," Najmy said. "I would do all the cooking, but as we grow, I guess it will be 'bring your own dish ... and a bottle of wine.'"

At a Lake Club Women's Giving Circle Gathering in March at Najmy's home, 40 women attended. While Najmy said that was "fabulous," it also became apparent The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle would have to become more organized to handle its growth.

"We thought it was time for structure," Najmy said. "Now we have chairs, and we have committees. We have no website, bit it's on its way. We just finalized a logo, and we are putting the finishing touches on our bylaws. With 115 members, we know we can make an impact."

With more participation comes more fundraising power. Najmy said the group can get more support from businesses, and in turn, can find ways to bring their group, and business, to them.

The group's mission statement is "being dedicated to supporting organizations that address the physical,

emotional and educational needs of women, children and families in Sarasota and Manatee counties."

Swan said the giving circle leans toward smaller nonprofits.

"With them, a $2,000 check can make a difference," she said.

Swan wasn't an original member of The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle, but joined after the "A Life Story Foundation" closed in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold and cancelled all the nonprofit's fundraising activities. Swan acted as CFO for the foundation, which was started by her son, Kevin Swan, who was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). The nonprofit raised $1.7 million for ALS research and support.

Without that full-time job, Swan wanted to find other ways to give back to her community.

"I love that (The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle) is philanthropic, and that it supports women, children and famies," Swan said. "We know that are needs right here in our backyard. Our circle exposes people to the needs of our community.

"I like that this is my neighborhood."

Swan said she had found Lake Club residents have wanted to reconnect with others following the pandemic, and that philanthropy is a great way to do it."

Although Swan has concentrated on outreach with the giving circle, she will move to more fundraising duties, which is her specialty.

"This helps keep me feeling younger," she said. "I love getting to visit my neighbors and this giving circle has blossomed. It is a high energy group that wants to make a difference. I think we are going to kick (butt)."

With more membership funds and more money going to charity, Najmy loves the result she is seeing.

"We are going to be making a big impact in two years," she said. "I see us having 150 to 200 members and I feel strong we can (give out) $30,000 (annually in grants). I am thrilled where we are trending."

She noted that West Coast Plastic Surgery in Sarasota donated services for a gift basket recently. The giving circle sold 30 tickets, raising $3,000 in 24 hours, all which went to charity.

The giving circle's grant committee will meet in October to discuss grants to be awarded in 2022.

Outreach programs are increasing. Last week The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle provided The Twig nonprofit with 268 pairs of shoes to distribute to foster children. On Aug. 13, members will donate their time to Embracing Our Differences to put labels on backpacks provided to children headed back to school.

"We want to get our hands dirty," Swan said.

Najmy said smiles are the payoff.

"When you come into The Twig, and see those foster kids and the smiles on their faces, it's all worth it."

To learn how to join The Lake Club Women's Giving Circle, contact Najmy at [email protected].