Sun King Brewing to open first brewery outside of Indiana in Sarasota

Some Sarasota residents and visitors missed the opportunity to visit JDub’s Brewery before it closed at 1215 Mango Ave., but they didn't miss the opportunity to sample a beer at that location.

Indiana-based Sun King Brewing plans to bring a new tap room to the same venue this summer.

Dave Colt, a co-founder and the head brewer at Sun King, said an executive within the company recently moved to the Sarasota area. With the closing of JDub’s, an opportunity to expand Sun King beyond Indiana became real for the first time.

“When something destructive happens in a marketplace (like COVID-19), it creates new opportunities,” Colt said. “We noticed that lots of Hoosiers come down to Sarasota, and we decided to stick a flag here in Florida.”

The Sarasota taproom will feature 18 taps including core beers, seasonal and specialty beers. Sun King has planned to brew specialty beers specifically for Florida consumers. It will also feature food from local vendors, family-friendly activities and a large outdoor seating area.

Although an exact opening date has not yet been determined, Colt said he plans to meet with local contractors this week. Colt said taking over a building that was already a brewery makes the construction process much easier.

“We are excited to expand Sun King’s operations outside of the Hoosier state and tap into Florida where residents have been enjoying our beers for several years,” Sun King co-Founder and Owner Clay Robinson said. “We have seen a sharp increase in sales in several areas outside of Indiana, and we look forward to building strong relationships with the people of Sarasota."

Sun King, which opened in 2009, has won multiple awards at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. But the company has also been determined to focus on the community they serve which will soon become Sarasota.

In 2019 alone, Sun King partnered with more than 500 nonprofits in Indiana. They did so by donating time, beer and funds for an $1.5 million economic impact. Colt said they expect to make partnerships in the Sarasota area as well.

“We always want to be a good partner in the community,” Colt said. “Whether it’s engaging with people or helping raise funds for whatever’s going on there, I think that’s what separates us as a brewery.”

JDub's announced its closing in March 2021 but still maintains an Orlando operation.