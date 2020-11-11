Summer just zoomed by, but we're glad you're back

You good?

Pardon the informality, but we just had to ask.

While you were gone these past few months in New York, Michigan, Wisconsin and other points north, the folks holding down Fort Longboat have seen and experienced a lot.

First of all, it was really hot and it rained, like, every day.

OK, maybe not the sexiest of headlines, but c’mon, it was and it did. But nearly every day ended with a one-of-a-kind sunset, so that was kind of nice.

Then there were the weeks and weeks of dealing with the effects of COVID-19. And while the physical symptoms of those who were unlucky enough to be directly affected were no laughing matter, everyone's lives changed.

We learned to Zoom (some of us better than others), we found ways to enjoy ourselves without access to parks, tennis courts, friends and other amenities. And on it goes.

So, as we get ready to brief you on the news you might have missed, we felt we had to ask.

Because even if you were smiling, it’s hard to tell behind that mask.

You good?

Longboat Key's shipwreck has attracted a lot of attention along the beach.

1. Come sail away, come sail away

Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip.

That started from a tropic port, aboard this tiny ship.

Didn’t you love the days when TV theme songs not only delivered a synopsis of the sitcom you were about to watch but also news from Longboat Key, 56 years in the future?

Going with the flow Only one person knew what color the water coming out of the fire hose would be, and it wasn't the mother-to-be. Longboat Key firefighter Missina Cutting entrusted her shift to help organize a gender reveal on Aug. 29, in which two buckets were filled with red and blue water to be sprayed over the group with a fire hose to reveal the gender of Cutting's baby, who is due in February. Blue water revealed she's having a boy, which shocked Cutting who thought she was having a girl. Some family came, and others could see on Facebook Live, but Cutting wanted something that could involve her fire family, too.

Mark Sternal, who lives at the Mark I condos, had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy a 1969 Morgan sailboat for a few thousand dollars in September, only to end up with a shipwreck on the beach.

He and a roommate set sail with the boat from Punta Gorda with the goal of bringing it home after buying it for $3,000. He's a certified sailor but just ran into some bad luck along the way north.

Mechanical troubles and rough seas began piling up, and they eventually tried to anchor in the gulf off Longboat. The anchor slipped and the boat was beached. No one was hurt.

Expensive attempts to refloat the boat damaged the hull and now Sternal faces misdemeanor charges connected to the now-derelict vessel. Police have been called several times to investigate reports of trespassers on the boat.

It was still there this week, but state authorities will likely remove it soon.

Not even The Professor could figure out a solution.

With public beach parking shut down, condos kept watch for people parking on private property.

2. Parking was no day at the beach

Probably the most attention-grabbing aspect of the town’s response to COVID-19 was found at the 12 public parking sites alongside the gulf beaches. Initially in concert with surrounding communities, the town in March cut vehicle access to them as a means of discouraging large public gatherings.

Swan song Greta and Clark, the mating pair of swans who live on Longboat Key’s Harbourside Golf Course, lost their recent cygnet over the summer. The baby bird died after several trips to the vet for a host of health problems.

The beach itself, though, remained open to those who could reach it in other ways, which triggered a cat and mouse game of illegal parking and police enforcement. Swaths of public parking along Broadway Street was barricaded. Condo owners kept watch for private-property parking scofflaws. In early June, though, parking was restored.

But, as the July 4 weekend approached, informed by a rush to the beach by crowds over the Fathers Day weekend, the town again closed the parking slots, which seemed to upset plenty of people who don’t live here.

The parking areas reopened again Oct. 1.

3. It’s the law

With hardly a breath of dissent (I'm here all week, tip your wait staff), the town passed its own version of a mask mandate in early July. It was pretty simple: wear one inside or out if you couldn’t be more than six feet away from others. Even in common spaces of private areas, like businesses, hotels or condos. Sarasota and Manatee County did the same, though Sarasota County didn’t. Town leaders renewed it just before Labor Day and were scheduled to consider another renewal in early November.

State data shows about 50 cases of COVID-19 overall in the Longboat ZIP code, with no real way of knowing how many more cases were reported by people who don’t call the island home.

Work crews patched the hole in the town's sewer link to the mainland.

4. Sewage spill prompts concerns

Though the exact figure will likely never be known for sure, millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled in June from an underground break in the town’s only link to a mainland treatment facility.

Though it would be a lot of fun to crack wise over the town’s affluent effluent (see?), there was genuine concern for the health of Sarasota Bay, which seems to be on the receiving end of this kind of thing more and more. A town contractor hired to conduct a series of water tests in the bay found little out of the ordinary in the weeks that followed the spill.

State regulators and town officials are now in the middle of figuring out what the town’s responsibility will be in the spill. Also, meanwhile, work is moving ahead on replacing the pipeline. In fact, that work was already underway before the break.

We'll miss them . . . Here are some friends and neighbors we lost over the summer: Longtime Longboat Key Public Tennis Center player John Short died Sept. 12. He was 76. Originally from Philadelphia, Short and his wife of 39 years, Christine, came to Longboat Key in the early 2000s following his retirement as CEO of Opinion Research Corp. in Princeton, NJ. He was an avid tennis player and quickly became part of the fabric of the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center, leading the Short Academy and captaining a winning Suncoast Tennis League team at one point.

Architect George Dietz died June 21 at 91. Among the development projects he helped steer through were Arvida on Longboat Key; and both Bay Isles and the Longboat Key Club.

Jack Pelfrey, a longtime St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key store owner and merchants association board member died June 17 at the age of 72 in his retirement town of Myrtle Beach, S.C. In synchronicity with his life, he was laid to rest in his signature brand, with purple shoes and purple eyeglases to match.

Norbert Kreisch died on May 26 at the age of 89. Kreisch was so connected with his circus-act alter ego that the Sarasota and Longboat Key man identified himself as Norbu on the telephone answering machine he shared with his wife, Arden. Kreisch for decades donned a horse hair suit and performed a hilarious act as an almost-human gorilla. He and his wife performed from 1954 to 1984.

Earl Gordon, past president of Temple Beth Israel, died April 1. He was 87. Gordon had been a member of the temple since 2003 and served as president from 2010-2011.

5. Moving toward St. Regis

Years of litigation over the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort property came to a close without a trial in May when two longtime adversaries agreed to terms on the sale of dozens of former units.

On April 23, Unicorp National Developments CEO Chuck Whittall and unit owner Andy Adams closed the sale of 75 of the once-iconic resorts former units.

The deal, worth about $15 million, detoured a summer civil trial (one that could have conceivably been held over Zoom) to determine how sales would have been handled.

The deal also opened a straighter-than-ever path to the development of the land at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive into the proposed St. Regis Hotel and Residences. In September, that project’s real estate broker, Michael Saunders & Company, said more than half of the St. Regis condo units had been reserved with deposits. Whittall said groundbreaking on the 15 now-vacant acres is set for the second quarter of 2021.

Just up the road, the owners of Sun ‘n’ Sea Cottages sold their decades old vacation resort to developers of what is to be called Sage Longboat Key, a luxury condominium with 16 units, priced from $4 million. The four story complex will feature units in the 4,000 square foot range.

The 4.8 acre site just south of the Zota Beach Resort sold for $13.8 million.

Mainland traffic remains a prime concern big concern on Longboat Key, particularly at the base of the Ringling Bridge.

6. Insert traffic joke here

No, that’s not a typographer’s mistake. It’s just that so many stories and tales of traffic woe zip across our news desk that it’s sometimes hard to differentiate them.

In the latest saga, town leaders and those of Sarasota seemed to be in agreement. Both groups rejected tenets of the Sarasota in Motion transportation master plan, saying it put too much emphasis on moving pedestrians and bicycles around without enough emphasis on, well, cars.

Also, still a big concern are the city’s plans to build more roundabouts. With construction nearing completion on U.S. 41 at Fruitville Road, Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street, the big concern now turns to Gulfstream Avenue. Construction of that roundabout is expected after season ends in 2021.

7. You can look it up: size matters

Boy, did we learn a lot about lightning rods over the summer.

Not so much how they work, or other book-report kind of stuff, but who knew they came in so many sizes and bothered so many people?

For months, a resident of Country Club Shores sought permission from the town to add six-foot tall lightning rods to his home that was already scraping the 30-foot maximum height allowed. Neighbors cried foul, saying much shorter ones were just as effective and wouldn’t be as visually detrimental.

The town code lists also height exceptions for TV antennas and church spires. There is also a special exception process for elevator shafts above the maximum 30 feet.

We have a record In a move only fans of The Price is Right could fully appreciate, a Longboat Key home sold for $13,000,001 to set a record for the priciest single-family home sale in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties. By $1. Developer Realtors Inc. agent Reid Murphy represented Randall S. Welch and Cynthia M. Heit-Welch, the sellers of the home at 6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Kim Ogilvie of Michael Saunders & Company represented the buyers. The 7,174-square-foot listing fronts the Gulf of Mexico, has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms (five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms).

“What we didn’t want to have happen is have somebody who had a one-story house suddenly putting up — which would be totally ridiculous — a 10-foot pole on top of it, which would really be A). Unnecessary and B). Unsightly,” At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop said.

Lightning rods are not to exceed 6 feet on single-family or two-family homes, even if they are mounted to a rooftop already 30 feet high. The lightning rods on multi-family or commercial buildings are not to exceed 16 feet.

8. New police chief

If you go to the police department to say hey to your old pal, Chief Pete Cumming, well, you now have an opportunity to make a new friend.

Chief Kelli Smith assumed command of the town’s police department in October, following a retirement ceremony for Cumming to close out a 40-year career in law enforcement.

Smith comes most recently from the campus of Northern Arizona University, where she was chief of the police department. She’s also worked as a commander at the University of Central Florida in Orlando – both departments are larger in terms of sworn officers and civilian employees than Longboat’s department.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi was among those who spoke in July at the groundbreaking for the new Station 92.

9. Not a new condo coming

If you’re just coming back to town and noticed that Fire Station 92 isn’t there anymore, please don’t think a new condo is coming, complete with “views of emerald-shaded fairways and greens, showcasing Longboat Key’s active-senior lifestyle.’’ (Sorry, a real-estate copy writer just grabbed my keyboard.)

And please don't think you're without fire-rescue coverage on the south side of the island.

Nope, by this time next year, a shining new Station 92 will be ready to serve. Until then, fire-rescue personnel are operating from a temporary base on site (For typically tony Longboaters, we call that a 'mobile home.')

Likewise, on the north end, Station 91 is undergoing an interior remodel to rival anything you’d see on HGTV.

Workers finished the first phase of the Town Center Green over the summer.

10. See the green, be the green

It’s green, its about 5 acres and it's filled with nothing but possibilities.

The Town Center Green reached its first milestone over the summer as work crews filled, smoothed and sodded the open land between the Shoppes of Bay Isles and the Public Tennis Center. Some basic electrical work was also done.

What happens ultimately is still a far-off decision, but in the shorter term, plenty is clear.

Money for phase two is budgeted to add hard-surface walkways, a fixed location for a performance structure to support a portable stage, public restrooms, landscaping, locations for tents and space for food trucks.

Commissioners also have discussed siting one of the historic Whitney Beach cottages on the land as a permanent home for the Longboat Key Historic Society.

(From stories reported by Mark Bergin, Nat Kammerer and Eric Garwood)