Smoke, no fire, discovered at Longboat resort following alarm

Multiple fire trucks and rescue units responded before noon to a resort in the 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive on Friday following a report of an activated alarm.

According to a spokeswoman for Longboat Key Fire Rescue, the first firefighters on the scene discovered smoke in the resort's electrical room, which was ultimately traced back to a lighting system panel.

Once smoke was discovered, the initial 11:45 a.m. alarm call was upgraded to a possible structure fire, resulting in the response of two Longboat fire trucks, two Longboat rescue units, a battalion chief and units from Manatee and Sarasota counties.

No fire was found and no injuries were reported, said Tina Adams of Longboat Key Fire Rescue. The electrical panel was slightly damaged, she said.