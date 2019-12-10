Siesta Key residents look for solutions for Grand Canal water quality

Fish kills and sewage spills have plagued Grand Canal in 2019, causing murky water and a reduced amount of marine life, but some Siesta Key residents are hoping to change that.

Phil Chicocchio, a member of Sarasota Bay Fisheries Forum, gave a presentation at a Siesta Key Association meeting Dec. 5 on possible solutions to help improve water quality. Among his solutions were dredging the canal’s only opening at Roberts Bay so that increased flow could enter the canal or finding a way to aerate the water to get better oxygen flow, though the most popular solution was the addition of small floating mini-reefs that would be placed under docks.

Because there is only one entrance to the canal, which is partially blocked by a shoal, there is not much water flow in the canal, which causes a lack of oxygen for the marine life.

The mini-reefs, Chicocchio said, would help solve that problem. The reefs are two feet wide by three feet tall, with four shelves to attract sea life.

Residents along the Grand Canal hope to place mini-reefs below their docks.

When the shelves are completely full of clams and other sea life — a process that takes about three months — they can filter approximately 30,000 gallons of seawater every day, said Sandy Gilbert, the CEO of Solutions to Avoid Red Tide.

“What you’re in essence doing is creating a hotel for sea life,” Gilbert said. “You’re creating a place to hide, a place to get light and a place for food for the fish that visit, and you’re raising young things. You’re restoring the habitat.”

Gilbert, who has promoted the reefs throughout the state and at Longboat Key’s MarVista Dockside restaurant, said the reefs are built with polypropylene, which is sturdy and won’t disintegrate. There are about 3,000 of the reefs around the state of Florida and most of them have been in place for 10 to 15 years.

“None of them have ever collapsed,” Gilbert said. “None of them except one has ever been knocked down because of a hurricane and the only reason that one broke was because the dock collapsed.”

The mini-reefs cost $250 each with tax, with a $50 installation fee.

“For the same cost as going down to Best Buy and getting an LED TV, we could get these and stick them in the canal,” Chicocchio said. “We, as citizens, need to do something.”

When asked who would be willing to pay for a reef and place it under their dock, nearly every person in the approximate 50-member audience raised their hands.

However, Sarasota County code currently doesn’t allow structures such as the mini reefs, to be added into the Grand Canal.

They are, however, allowed in the city of Sarasota. So, mainland residents of Siesta Key in the Bay Isles neighborhood would be able to place them in their waters.

Amy Ferrell, a resident of the Bay Isles neighborhood said she’d be interested to test the reefs in the Bay Isle neighborhood.

“I think these would be absolutely wonderful,” Ferrell said. “We’ve got plenty of fish and dolphin and manatee that come into our bayou and I think we’d be a logical place to get started and help with this mini-reef issue.”