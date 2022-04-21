A home in Siesta’s Bayside tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John Mansfield, of Boulder, Colorado, sold his home at 506 Venice Lane to RG Trust Services LLC, trustee, for $4.88 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.3 million in 2018.

SARASOTA

Red Rock Park

Darren and Rachel Saltzberg, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1583 Hansen St. to 1583 HB Holdings LLC for $2.4 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,000 in 2013.

SARASOTA: $4.85 million Sapphire Shores Marc Gagliardi and Helene Gagliardi, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 404 S. Shore Drive to The Real Estate Parking Co. for $4,849,000. Built in 1952, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,192,300 in 2012. PALMER RANCH: $2.6 million Prestancia Thomas and Mary Jo Runfola, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3944 Losillias Drive to Tom and Patricia Lietha, of Sarasota, for $2,595,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,779 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.26 million in 2014. OSPREY: $3.35 million Oaks II Todd and Kristie Parker, of Decatur, Illinois, sold their home at 562 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Gail Eldridge, John Eugene Eldridge and Nancy Coade Eldridge, trustees, of Newport Beach, California, for $3.35 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,505,000 in 2020. NOKOMIS: $719,000 Mission Estates Suzanne Johnson, trustee, and Sid Durham, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2438 Sonoma Drive to Jan and Anne Pitzer, of Brighton, Michigan, for $719,900. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,397 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2004.

Phillippi Gardens

Fiji Management Property Holdings Inc. sold the home at 5645 America Drive to Joyce Lau and James Reiland, of Sarasota, for $2.05 million. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,507 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2009.

Bay Plaza

Augie Ognjen Mimica and Renee Lafleur Mimica sold their Unit 805 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Joseph Roth and Elizabeth Anne Roth, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in 2020.

Patrick McKeough, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 8H condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Augie and Renee Mimica, of Sarasota, for $1,673,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2001.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 727 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to James and Susan Buck, of Sarasota, for $1,734,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,343 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,097,000 in 2012.

Currin’s Lakeview

Sue Myerscough, Reed Myerscough and India Marie Myerscough, of Springfield, Illinois, sold their home at 1720 Spring Creek Drive to Adnan Dedic, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in 2003.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Christof and Karen Weihs sold their home at 8136 Gabanna Drive to Jolee Suskovic, of Minneapolis, for $1.05 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,755 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2019.

Mandarin Park

Julia Park, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1348 Tearose Place to Sean Sanford, trustee, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,227 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,400 in 2000.

Marina View

Timothy Christensen sold the Unit 42 condominium at 660 Golden Gate Point to Leanne Zinn, of Sarasota, for $905,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,100 in 2019.

Sapphire Shores

Jonathan Patella and Jessica hart Patella, of Sarasota, sold their home at 435 Acacia Drive to Janeen and Eric Douglass, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,429 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Lorraine Holm sold the home at 2851 Hardee Drive to Andrew and Olga Khart, of Ontario, Canada, for $645,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2013.

Thomas Henry Elton Stringer and Margaret Nasser, of Gulf Gate Estates, sold their home at 2911 Captiva Way to Bradley Restivo and Salvatore Restivo, of Baltimore, for $630,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,885 square feet of living area. It sold for $136,000 in 1998.

Wayne Head and Julie Mycroft, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2926 Captiva Drive to Donald Wagner, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,000 in 1998.

Judith Ligon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2328 Cass St. to East Forrest Lakes Partners LLC for $425,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2009.

Flora Villa

Ronald and Anna Giddings, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 4404 Groveland Ave. to Alexandra Lawson-Baker and Matthew Lawson-Baker, of Sarasota, for $581,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,000 in 2019.

Ridgewood

Ann Livingston, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2215 Oak Terrace to Carrie Anne Goodridge, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Golf View

Constance Puleo sold the home at 2704 Ringling Blvd. to Elizabeth Yerkes, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,406 square feet of living area. It sold for $329,800 in 2005.

Bayview Homes

Margaret Kahn and Leslie Tolep, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 5400 Eagles Point Circle to Cincinnati Capital Partners 794 LLC for $515,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2014.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Josiah Willard IV, Mary Willard Shaffer and Andrew Stuart Willard, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 4935 N. Kestral Park Way to Javier and Justina Granthon, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Terry Black, trustee, sold the Unit 52 condominium at 1714 S. Kestral Park Way to Jeff Stephen and Connie Stephen, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $510,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2018.

Dueby Street

Juliann Bartholomew, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2627 Dueby St. to Nicholas and Marissa Tuttle, of Sandpoint, Idaho, for $460,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2016.

Castel Del Mare

Michael and Linn Turner sold their Unit 102 condominium at 1606 Stickney Point Road to Rick and Brenda Olson, of Des Moines, Iowa, for $455,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $58,500 in 1978.

Greenbriar Homes

John and Ruth Raber sold their home at 2857 Novus St. to Lonnie and Amy Borkholder, of Bremen, Indiana, for $453,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,582 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2014.

Pine Gardens

Diane Schrepple, of Dawsonville, Georgia, sold the home at 2181 Pine Gardens Trail to Arturas Misurenkovas, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It sold for $93,000 in 1993.

Tamiami Terrace

Richard Capes and James Melvin Capes, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2120 Florinda St. to Maria and Bruce Sicilia, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,472 square feet of living area.

Helen D. Mead

Gabriel and Courtney Hawk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1865 Rita St. to Equity Trust Co. for $401,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $216,500 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

El Presidente

TMC Enterprises sold the Unit 310 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to S&D FL Property LLC for $2.7 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,793 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,100 in 1995.

The Terrace

Laurence and Valerie Parry, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Joseph and Emily Rondinelli, of Downers Grove, Illinois, for $2.4 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 1995.

Siesta Isles

Matthew Matechik, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5405 Azure Way to Who Rocks The House LLC for $1,675,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 4,118 square feet of living area.

Bay Island Park

Jeffrey and Karen Solomon, trustees, sold the home at 3484 Hamilton Ave. to Jon and Elizabeth Tilkemeier, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $527,400 in 2015.

Sarasota Beach

Robert McGrath and Michelle Paige-McGrath sold their home at 656 Avenida De Mayo to Sand Deichman, of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $865,000 in 2021.

Siesta Woods

David Greg Dexter, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5174 Siesta Woods Drive to Kathryne Ernest, of Siesta Key, for $1.21 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,924 square feet of living area. It sold for $396,000 in 2013.

House of the Sun

Susan Shapiro, Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 213 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Yana Saknovsky and Eugene Sakovsky, trustees, of Richboro, Pennsylvania, for $1,054,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2013.

Siesta Cove

Patricia Grace Hammes, of Greenport, New York, sold her home at 1248 S. View Drive to Cody Dean Lindquist, of Sarasota, for $995,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,922 square feet of living area. It sold for $574,000 in 2016.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Robert and Michelle Willig, of Rochester, Michigan, sold their Unit 208 condominium at 6208 Midnight Pass Road to George Kinney Jr. and Julie Kinney, trustees, of Afton, Minnesota, for $950,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2012.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Daniel Lundy, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 528 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Rachel Carson and Autumn Bayles, of Philadelphia, for $900,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,593 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2012.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

William Hinton, Steven Mailhot and Timothy Bird, of Cincinnati, sold their Unit S-29 condominium at 5968 Midnight Pass Road to Elena DiSalvo, of Dayton, Ohio, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2018.

The Anchorage

Michael Burgin, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the Unit 904 condominium at 6415 Midnight Pass Road to The Parking Co. for $761,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,000 in 2010.

Fisherman’s Haven

Daniel Singleton, trustee, of Fleming Island, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Gretchen Rachles and Matthew Alan Sauer, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1978.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Christine Margaret Castaldo, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Siesta Pointe LLC for $725,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2012.

Siesta Beach House

941333 Ontario Inc. sold the Unit 211 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Charles and Debra Doreste, of Rockville Centre, New York, for $600,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 780 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Gerold Leopold Hager and Victoria Georgia Landes, of Maurach, Austria, sold their home at 5329 Salcano St. to Linda Green, trustee, of Sarasota, for $999,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,377 square feet of living area. It sold for $622,200 in 2019.

Hammock Preserve

Mara Torres and Francisco Alvarez, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5820 Willow Marsh Court to Melinda Moyer, of Seattle, for $805,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $423,700 in 2019.

Stephen and Meredith Mastropietro, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 5582 Rain Lily Court to Elaine Louise-Enriquez Pakula and Randy George Pakula, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,675 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,100 in 2017.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Nicholas Felton and Sara Hyatt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5732 Sunflower Circle to Jacqueline Colohan, of Trumbull, Connecticut, for $790,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,100 in 2018.

Stonebridge

Frank Tadros and Jacqueline Katanasho-Tadros, of Colleyville, Texas, sold their home at 7341 Featherstone Blvd. to KTM Properties LLC for $750,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Richard Bermann, trustee, sold the home at 7564 Ridge Road to Karen and Brian Jackson, of Sarasota, for $685,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,700 in 1998.

Sandhill Preserve

Richard Pelillo, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5329 Sundew Drive to Arnold Moyer IV, of Seattle, for $661,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,900 in 2014.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

William Wood Jr. and Janet David, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, sold their home at 8729 Bellussi Drive to Michael and Paula Konicek, of Sarasota, for $639,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2020.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Thomas and Patricia Povey, of Guisborough, United Kingdom, sold their home at 8857 Macgregor Lane to Thomas and Judith Berish, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,968 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Isles of Sarasota

Gerald and Jane Kortenber sold their home at 5919 Benevento Drive to Ronald and Geri Silber, of Sarasota, for $549,900. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $356,800 in 2006.

Steven and Linda Schoeny, of Loveland, Ohio, sold their home at 1501 Burgos Drive to Tamara Osborn, of Sarasota, for $451,300. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2020.

Kenneth and Laurie Walus, of Manitoba, Canada, sold their home at 2043 Burgos Drive to Dorothy Kenyon, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $248,500 in 2004.

Villagewalk

Mark Watts and Robert Dewayne Hall, of Tyler, Texas, sold their home at 7526 Quinto Drive to Achille and Charlotte Chiappetta, of Bluffton, South Carolina, for $551,200. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2021.

Marianne Stephan, trustee, Venice, sold the home at 8852 Etera Drive to Susan Riley, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $181,100 in 2002.

Ballantrae

Dorothy Kenyon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7368 Killarney Drive to Michael and Joan Rector, of Harsens Island, Michigan, for $453,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2006.

Village Des Pins

JAT2A LLC sold the Unit 116 condominium at 3619 Pine Point Court to Wojciech and Agata Szumski, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, for $430,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2019.

Lakeshore Village

Blase and Marie Mercoglan, of Schenectady, New York, sold their Unit 12 condominium at 3812 Wilshire Circle W. to Terrence Trapp, trustee, of Sarasota, for $401,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $136,500 in 1988.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Barry and Barbara Spencer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 473 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Charles and Catherine Hill, of Westport, Connecticut, for $2.75 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,363 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,000,500 in 2006.

Jenny Lewis Marziano, of Sarasota, sold her home at 889 Mac Ewen Drive to Todd and Kristie Parker, of Decatur, Illinois, for $1.05 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $769,000 in 2002.

Sorrento Shores

Edison Martinez, of Osprey, sold his home at 504 S. Shore Drive to Razvan Andrew Pavelescu and Olga Pawliczak, of Osprey, for $1.02 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2021.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

James Brown and Janice Young, trustees, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Shannon Connors, trustee, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $860,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2019.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Andrea Bishop, of Nolensville, Tennessee, sold the home at 451 Rubens Drive E. to Sarah Vanderwal, of Nokomis, for $540,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,927 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2004.