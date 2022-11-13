A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.

Top Sellers Around the Area Sarasota: $900,000 Phillippi Gardens Stephen Simon and Joan Janes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5573 Merrimac Drive to Mark Joseph Powers and Jennifer Helenek, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2017. Palmer Ranch: $675,000 Villagewalk Sarah Paikowsky and Michael Weinstock, trustees, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, sold the home at 5565 Lucia Place to Russell Schmitt and Cathy Hauck, trustees, of Darien, Connecticut, for $675,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $409,900 in 2014. Osprey: $2 million Oaks II Andrew and Karen Roberts, of Highlands, North Carolina, sold their home at 433 E. Mac Ewen Drive to John Baird Davis and Rosalie Davis, of Osprey, for $2 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2017. Nokomis: $700,000 Calusa Lakes Cathy Lay and Lauri Wilke, trustees, of San Antonio, sold the home at 2020 White Feather Lane to Jerome and Karen Miller, of Evansville, Indiana, for $700,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area.

Sarasota

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

John and Linda Rominski sold their home at 2147 Brookhaven Drive to Jeffery and Donna Hackney, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,397 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

Barry Belczyk, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3015 Goodwater St. to Paul and Carolyn Sheatler, of Sarasota, for $790,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,953 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,900 in 2016.

James Muir, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3111 Post Road to Kenneth Papa and Kathleen Ann Wingate Goff, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $137,000 in 1997.

Valencia Terrace

James Davis, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1221 Cocoanut Ave. to David Amir Zarghami and Toni Zarghami, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1952, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $451,000 in 2021.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Aaron Koplin and Joan Koplin, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 59 condominium at 50007 Kestral Park Drive to David and Linda Kremer, of Louisville, Kentucky, for $699,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2020.

The Landings Treehouse

William Veshancey sold his Unit 56 condominium at 1480 Landings Circle to Janet Rauscher and Leo Frankenberger, of Louisville, Kentucky, for $662,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2004.

Petroutsa Brothers

YGD Investments LLC sold the home at 1648 Ninth St. to Greenvale Development LLC for $625,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,792 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 2011.

Sunnyside Park

David and Melinda Campbell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2311 Sunnyside Palce to Katie Joem Wren, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2019.

South Gate Manor

David and Denise Havill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3214 Bougainvillea St. to Stanley Mathew, of Sarasota, for $559,900. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,289 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2020.

South Gate

Peter and Tracy Kuschnitzky, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2427 Tulip St. to Brian Cornell and Martha Cornell, trustees, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It sold for $119,400 in 2003.

The 101

James and Anne Toale, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 8-E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to George and Laura Carlson, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2016.

The Landings South

David and Linda Kremer, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 5224 Landings Blvd. to Richard Ress and Theresa Mahoney, of Needham, Massachusetts, for $540,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Highlands

Mitchell Rubin and Lisa Charlesworth, of Wildwood, New Jersey, sold two properties at 4504 Bliss Road to Kenneth Richard Flammia and Linda Flammia, of Sarasota, for $520,000. The first property was built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,467 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2005, it has 361 square feet of living area. They sold for $273,000 in 2020.

Sapphire Heights

Plutus Homes LLC sold the home at 4800 Remington Drive to Jonathan Wood and Ashely Elizabeth Talbott, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 2011.



Siesta Key

Revised Siesta

Jonathan Tomares, of Dickerson, Maryland, sold his home at 3508 La Paloma Ave. to Wilgens and Ellen Torres, of Miami, for $2,084,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,195 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.09 million in 2008.

House of the Sun

Jagmohan Jayara, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, sold his Unit 512 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Chander Badani Mata LLC for $1,131,400. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.04 million in 2021.

Surfside Four

Rayda Sinni and Monica Tranter, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 2A condominium at 304 Beach Road to Kevin and Lynda Daves, of Wichita, Kansas, for $1.05 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,504 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2019.

Gulf and Bay Club

Lloyd and M. Margaret McGowen, trustees, of Williamsport, Indiana, sold the Unit 710 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Doug Holmstead, of Ontario, Canada, for $912,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $146,000 in 1979.



Palmer Ranch

Villagewalk

Shari Moss, of Atlanta, sold her home at 5793 Ivrea Drive to Jolanta Hacker, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2021.

Osprey

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Peter Christian, trustee, of New Port Richey, sold the Unit 5305 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Steve and Cynthia Kirby, of Osprey, for $810,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Towns-End Shores

JoEllen Bavosa, of Nokomis, sold her home at 130 Shoreland Drive to Sarah and David LaBonte, of Osprey, for $520,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $204,600 in 2014.