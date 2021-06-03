Siesta Key home sells for $4.4 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. M. Allen and Charlene Hatfield, of Wellington, sold their home at 156 Givens St. to Rebecca Leisure Keiver and Ash Keiver, of Sarasota, for $4,375,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,946 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.25 million in 2014.

SARASOTA

San Remo Estates

David and Doris Swor sold their home at 1363 Tangier Way to Sherill Sutton and Harry Wayne Gerhart, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,899 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.94 million in 2019.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Harbor Acres Robyn Nagler, of Osprey, sold her home at 1572 Harbor Drive to Jennifer Ann Bloodworth and Brandon White Bloodworth, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,448 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2000. PALMER RANCH Silver Oak Ying Sun Edmund Wong and In Mei Elizabeth Kuan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5315 Hunt Club Way to William and Gloria Pearon, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,365 square feet of living area. It sold for $790,000 in 2012. OSPREY Oaks II Carl and Stella Dukate, of Sarasota, sold their home at 708 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Laura Sanfrey and Richard Sanfrey, trustees, of Osprey, for $1.4 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,266 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,264,000 in 2003. NOKOMIS Sorrento Woods Jill Clark, trustee, sold the home at 1478 Vermeer Drive to Barbara Katarzyna Wawryszyn, of Annapolis, Maryland, for $625,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,805 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,000 in 2003.

Sapphire Shores

Birgit Voss, of Sarasota, sold the home at 321 Ringling Point Drive to Jeffrey McFadden, of Winter Park, for $2.85 million. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,415,000 in 2014.

The Pearl

Susan McCart, of Palmetto, sold her Unit 501 condominium at 609 Golden Gate Point to Joseph and Margaret Stauffer, of Sarasota, for $2.69 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.85 million in 2019.

Beau Ciel

Glen and Linda Bodzy sold their Unit 1403 condominium at 990 Blvd. of the Arts to David Levy and Mariama Levy, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.5 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.5 million in 2015.

The Jewel

Frank and Michele Wieckowski sold their Unit 502 condominium at 1301 Main St. to Charles Premone, trustee, of Orlando, for $2,047,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,129 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.95 million in 2019.

Vue

Alan Bradford Town and Tatiana Novoseltseva, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1207 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Rose Ann Faber and Michael Faber, trustees, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, for $2.2 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,276,000 in 2017.

Thomas Bonasera, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to James Molinaro and Katherine Rando Molinaro, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for $1.65 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $943,600 in 2017.

Buccaneer Bay

Preservation Trust Services LLC sold the home at 7315 Captain Kidd Ave. to Kevin Smith and Raina Knox, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,373 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2017.

Granada

Edward and Karen Hasler sold their home at 3528 Palonia Court to Filipe Fortes, of Sarasota, for $1,336,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,047 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2017.

Piedad Dodson, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1730 Fortuna St. to TRAFFICSOUP LLC for $975,000. The first property was built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,602 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2008, it has one bedroom, one bath and 436 square feet of living area.

Lora Dabney, of Annapolis, Maryland, sold her home at 3629 Almeria Ave. to David and Sarah Vanderveen, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,500 in 1998.

Baywinds Estates

Christian and Natalie Maute, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1677 Baywinds Lane to Scott and Laci Tonnesen, of Missouri City, Texas, for $888,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2016.

1350 Main Residential

Joseph Columbo and Caroline Joseph Columbo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1300 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Raymond and Joan Galeotti, of Chester, Connecticut, for $760,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2019.

The Condominium on the Bay

Leslie Frank Knebl, trustee, of Bondi, Australia, sold the Unit 1615 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Bradley Root and Cathy Abrams, for $715,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2018.

Plat of Sarasota

Dennis and Deborah Grotke, of Bellingham, Washington, sold their home at 200 Cocoanut Ave. to Angela Stewart and Peter Kjolhede, of Rochester, New York, for $640,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2003.

Thomas Gumpel and Marie Gumpel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1841 Laurel St. to Wheeler Capital LLC for $622,500. Built in 1922, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 958 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2010.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Stephen Neil Ashman and Shari Green Ashman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5450 Eagles Point Circle to David Robert Barnes and Laura Ann Trowbridge, of Easton, Connecticut, for $579,900. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $469,500 in 2014.

Schooner Bay

Chester Zoltak, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 6732 condominium at 6732 Schooner Bay to Melanie Saunooke and Thomas Gordon, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 1990.

Basil Myers, of Beulah, Michigan, sold his Unit 6640 condominium at 6640 Schooner Bay Circle to William and Teresa McCabe and Lauren McCabe, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2004.

Westlake Estates

Thomas Gordon and Melanie Saunooke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5410 Creeping Hammock Drive to Scott and Margo Hanson, of Carlisle, Massachusetts, for $482,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,655 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Midwood Manor

G. Michael Swor and Gray Bowen Swor, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1518 S. Osprey Ave. to Devasena Gnanashanmugam, of Washington, D.C., for $433,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,035 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2004.

Castel Del Mare

William Matthew Tonn and Jennifer Tonn, of Batavia, Illinois, sold their Unit 1602-102 condominium at 1602 Stickney Point Road to James Waldera and Linda Tiezzi Waldera, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, for $425,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1981.

Gulf Gate East

Vito and Tamblyn Abrusci and Alyssa Abrusci, of Succasunna, New Jersey, sold their home at 6552 Waterford Circle to Jerry and Heather Kelso for $424,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,629 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Jackson Court

Noah Unger and Kathryn Grady, of San Francisco, sold their home at 2147 S. Jefferson Ave. to Michael Hastings, of Lynbrook, New York, for $416,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $50,000 in 2009.

D.O. Wade’s

SPH Property Three LLC sold the two properties at 5224 Lords Ave. to Przemyslaw Kosiorek and Shannon Brennan-Cresseyas, of Washingtonville, New York, for $415,000. The first property was built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,696 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1985, it has one bedroom, one bath and 456 square feet of living area. They sold for $376,900 in March.

Hudson Oaks

John Tuccillo and Leslie Appleton Young, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Jonathan and Monika LaKose, of Stone Harbor, New Jersey, for $400,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It sold for $102,500 in 2018.

South Gate

RAT Investment Ltd. sold the home at 2924 Grove St. to Jonathan and Christine Burns, of Reno, Nevada, for $399,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $141,500 in 2012.

EHB of Tampa Bay Inc., trustee, sold the home at 2903 Webber St. to Michael Tom and George Tom, of Kissimmee, for $367,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,500 in March.

1500 State Street

Christian Joel Pena, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1500 State St. to Michael Bolanos, of Venice, for $396,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Forest Hills

Irisha LLC sold the home at 2627 Oakmere Lane to Oleg Ryakhovskiy and Anna Petrovana Ryakhovskiy, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 980 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,000 in 2019.

First Addition to Vamo

Richard and Cheryl Fox, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1739 Rita St. to Joshua Bryant, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2017.

SIESTA KEY

Sandy Hook

Corinne Yvonne Hartog Portheine, trustee, and Robert Portheine, of Voorschoten, Netherlands, sold the home at 6 Sandy Hook Road to Mark and Amy Spiegel, of Alpharetta, Georgia, for $3.6 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,716 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

Craig Holick and Tamara Solarich, of Northbrook, Illinois, sold their home at 320 Beach Road to 320 Beach LLC and 320 Beach II LLC for $2.35 million. Built in 1942, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,459 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,500 in 2009.

Siesta’s Bayside

Christopher and Talbot Harris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 746 Siesta Key Circle to Thomas Michael Roberts, of Siesta Key, for $2.2 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,511square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2016.

Cynthia Kragthorpe, trustee, sold the home at 567 Venice Lane to Robert and Jane Nicklin, of New York, City, for $726,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $488,000 in 2014.

Midnight Harbor

Rose Marie Generalovich sold her home at 1200 Port Lane to Edward and Nancy Hutchinson, of Sarasota, for $1,942,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,715 square feet of living area.

Siesta Isles

Selvakumaran and Linda Mahadevan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5420 Azure Way to Reid and Patricia Harvey, of Falls Church, Virginia, for $1.6 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 1998.

Tortoise Estates

Marc and Rechelle Wolff sold their home at 1200 Tree Bay Lane to Michael Fiandaca, trustee, of $1.6 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,653 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 1998.

Point O’Rocks Terrace

Michael Koch, as Manager of Siesta Key Inn II LLC, sold the home at 1011 Point of Rocks Road to LV7 Siesta Palms LLC for $1,587,500. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,358 square feet of living area.

Michael Koch and Mary Ann Muir, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1017 Point of Rocks Road to LV7 Siesta Palms LLC for $1,587,500. Built in 1979, it has six bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,744 square feet of living area. It sold for $261,000 in 1996.

Siesta Cove

John and Karen Roper, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1201 S. View Drive to Lennartz Beach House LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1978, it has six bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $848,800 in 2006.

Crescent

Dale Budzon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E206 condominium at 6512 Midnight Pass Road to JJJK6512 LLC for $1,285,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $780,000 in 2013.

Island House

Gene and Barbara Habrel, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 10 condominium at 6150 Midnight Pass Road to FIGJAM 2 LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,962 square feet of living area. It sold for $548,800 in 2013.

Siesta Properties Inc.

Leslie and Barbara Dubitsky, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 7345 Pine Needle Road to Edward and Alice Schreier, of Madison, New Jersey, for $1.15 million. The first property was built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,593 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1956, it has one bath and 384 square feet of living area. They sold for $345,000 in 1995.

Peacock Road

Deborah Lambeth, of Schenectady, New York, sold her home at 6628 Peacock Road to David Sullivan, of Las Vegas, for $1,079,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, four baths and 3,072 square feet of living area.

Jamaica Royale

Fame Holdings Inc. sold the Unit 803 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to David Wierdsma, of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, for $1.05 million. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 1999.

Elisabeth Phillipson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Southtowns Development LLC for $815,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,000 in 1993.

Dianne Bambeck, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit PH-1 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Toes in the Siesta Sands LLC for $660,000. Built in 1964, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,040 square feet of living area.

Siesta Beach

Robyn Rhodes, of Germantown, Tennessee, sold her home at 4909 Oxford Drive to Bryan and Stephanie Schmehl, of Galena, Ohio, for $825,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,088 square feet of living area. It sold for $689,000 in 2020.

Gary Biggar sold his home at 801 Edgemere Lane to Jeffrey Bryant Edwards and Christina Renee Cardy, of Siesta Key, for $745,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2018.

Gulf and Bay Club

Edward Allen Phipps Jr., of Branford, Connecticut, sold his Unit 210 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Phuong-Anh Pham Ngo, of Siesta Key, for $820,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $173,000 in 1981.

North Harbor

David Steinberg and Michael Alan Steinberg, trustees, sold the home at 1311 Roberts Bay Lane to Jared and Lauren Domow, of Sarasota, for $803,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area.

Casarina

Brien Holehouse, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 306 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Deborah Flynn, of Sammamish, Washington, For $750,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $491,000 in 2016.

El Presidente

Alpshore Inc. sold the Unit 303 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Richard Scott Puterbaugh and Jan Therese Richard, of Beavercreek, Ohio, for $700,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,800 in 1990.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Norman and Rosanna Steele, trustee, of Glenville, New York, sold the Unit 1335-C condominium at 1335 Siesta Bayside Drive to Sheri Dwyer, trustee, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2002.

George Meeter, trustee, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, sold the Unit 1333-D condominium at 1333 Siesta Bayside Drive to Scott Hill and Terri Cenar, of Chicago, for $540,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 959 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2002.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Brains & Brawn Investments II LLC sold the Unit 606 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas and Sandra Hood, of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, for $599,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2016.

Continental’s Sea Club

Raymond and Jo Ann Tomaseski sold their Unit 21E condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Jennifer and Tomas Fitzgerald Jr., of Geneva, New York, for $575,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It sold for $142,000 in 1998.

Sunshine Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the Unit 20E condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas and Jennifer Fitzgerald, of Geneva, New York, for $370,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 754 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2016.

Crescent Royale

Scott Henderson, of Naperville, Illinois, and Darcie Hoogland, of Chula Vista, California, trustees, sold the Unit 411 condominium at 797 Beach Road to Thomas Henderson, Scott Henderson, of Naperville, Illinois, and Kathryn Henderson, of Portland, Oregon, for $565,300. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1987.

Navarra on the Key

Siesta 5237 LLC sold the Unit 5237-A condominium at 5237 Avenida Navarra to Siesta 37 LLC for $530,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 736 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2019.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Gavin and Marguerite Whitmore, of Port Washington, New York, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6287 Midnight Pass Road to Diane Valentino, trustee, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2012.

Turtle Bay

Elsbeth Waskom, Personal Representative, of Venice, sold the Unit 206-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Elmo Lazzarini III, trustee, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

James and Helene Feo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6282 Anise Drive to Lawrence Werner, of Sarasota, for $949,900. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $487,400 in 2014.

Jaclyn Brittain, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5917 Anise Drive to Jeffrey Walter Young Jr. and Natalie Joy Young, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $423,100 in 2017.

Deer Creek

Robert Jardin and Douglas Anderson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4499 White Egret Lane to Gary and Jill List, of Sarasota, for $795,000. Built in 1990, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $779,000 in 2006.

Janet Hardin, of Sarasota, sold home at 8338 Cypress Hollow Drive to Martin Kari Sliegmann and Shawna Michele Miller, of Sarasota, for $687,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,078 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2001.

Hammock Preserve

William and Michele Eckels, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold their home at 5704 Sweet Leaf Way to Charles and Mary Beth Moran, of Sarasota, for $530,600. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,898 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,400 in 2020.

Turtle Rock

Norma Hoffmaster, trustee, and Stanley Massarelli, sold the home at 8144 Nice Way to Alice Weixler, trustee, of Prospect, Kentucky, for $463,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,000 in 2014.

Marbella

Penny Scott, of W. Barnstable, Massachusetts, sold her home at 4179 Corte La Vis to J. Parker and Rhonda McCollough, of Austin, Texas, for $407,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2002.

Samuel and Kathleen Weller, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 4014 Via Mirada to OPENDOOR PROPERTY TRUST I for $381,800. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2014.

Isles of Sarasota

Charles Moore Jr., of Canfield, Ohio, sold his home at 5999 Benevento Drive to Paul and Chaya Schapiro, of Columbia, Maryland, for $400,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,500 in 2017.

Villagewalk

Alice Goebel, trustee, of Brevard, North Carolina, sold the home at 5361 Davini St. to Steven Michael Cavanaugh, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $321,000 in 2020.

Lawrence and Louise Young, of Denver, sold their home at 5753 Tristino Lane to Bonnie Johnson, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,500 in 2020.

France Sarasota Investment LLC sold the home at 5380 Cambiago St. to 5380 Cambiago St LLC for $350,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $268,900 in 2014.

Wellington Chase

Rafael Madid Rizzini and Simone Rizzini, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6395 Sturbridge Court to Steven Dziedzic, of Caroga Lake, New York, for $380,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Richard and Gail Sadowski, of Venice, sold their home at 17 Landlubber Lane to Mathew and Karen Gallegos, of Winsor, Colorado, for $850,200. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $587,000 in 2018.

Suzanne Putnam sold her home at 160 Lookout Point Drive to Jackson Boone and Kacie Royce, of Osprey, for $650,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Raymond and Kathleen Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 77 Bay Head Lane to Renate Brennwald, of Osprey, for $725,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,500 in 2013.

Robert and Joan Tufts, trustees, sold the home at 148 Bishops Court Road to Keith and Shirley Campbell, of Osprey, for $675,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $637,000 in 2006.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Elaine Fiorillo, trustee, of Monte Sereno, California, sold the Unit 5505 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Richard and Ileana Capilla, of Osprey, for $670,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2004.

Guardian Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit 5402 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Evelyn Kibbe and Mike Paul, of Carlsbad, California, for $575,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2005.

Palms at Casey Key

Ze Ma and Qian Sun, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4433 Conchfish Lane to Hong Han and Xiaowen Wu, of Osprey, for $620,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $447,000 in 2018.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Susan Bennett Grandone, of Queensland, Australia, sold her Unit Q3 condominium at 14041 Bellagio Way to Alvan and Libby Kamis and Danielle Kamis, of Osprey, for $480,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,088 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2014.

Heron House

Janie Mustari, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 7303 condominium at Jessie Harbor Drive to Excellent Adventure LLC for $380,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 2245 Sonoma Drive to Rusian Volosevych, of Nokomis, for $440,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $448,000 in 2007.

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

Nicholas and Carole Long, trustees, of Madison, Connecticut, sold the home at 2301 Falcon Trace Lane to Richard and Jazzmine Mullins, of Nokomis, for $361,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2011.