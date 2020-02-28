Sean Allison resigns as Manatee County YMCA's CEO

The Manatee County YMCA has begun its process for finding his replacement.
Manatee County YMCA CEO Sean Allison has resigned after 15 years with the organization.
The YMCA on Feb. 28 announced Allison’s resignation, as well as the placement of Frank Frey as interim CEO. Frey is a 47-year YMCA professional and former CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA in Allentown, Pa.
A statement released by the YMCA says the YMCA treats personnel matters as confidential, and a formal selection process for Allison’s permanent replacement is being reviewed by its board of directors.
“We are working with the Florida Alliance Partner and YMCA of the USA for additional support and resources as we continue to strengthen our work in our community,” a press release states.