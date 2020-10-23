For many elementary students, recess is the best time of the day.

It’s a time to go outside, swing as high as they can, glide down a slide or see if they can make it across the monkey bars.

But at the beginning of the school year, the School District of Manatee County decided to not allow children on playground equipment due to uncertainty over sanitation of the equipment and having little guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

District representatives have said they decided to slowly allow students to use the equipment again after receiving more guidance from the CDC and implementing various safety procedures specific to the playground equipment.

Safe Swing Time The School District of Manatee County implemented guidelines specific to playground equipment. Students should wash their hands before and after using playground equipment.

“It was definitely like they won the kid lottery for them,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, a mother of two B.D. Gullett Elementary School second graders. “They were super pumped.”

Students in pre-K through second grade had access to the playground equipment starting Oct. 6 followed by third through fifth grade starting Oct. 20.

“It’s a win-win,” said Genelle Zoratti-Yost, the deputy superintendent of instructional services for the district. “Everybody is thrilled to be outside utilizing the equipment. I know the parents are thrilled their children, especially the younger ones, have an opportunity to be on the playground equipment as well.”

Before students could use the playground equipment, they had to find other ways to spend their time playing during recess. Some chose to play soccer or football or chase one another while others sat around talking.

The school district formed a committee to look into ways to ensure the playground equipment would be safe and developed new protocols that included allowing one class on the equipment at a time and having students wash their hands before and after use.

Only allowing one class on the equipment at a time gives the schools an opportunity to track COVID-19 should a student test positive.

Zoratti-Yost said the district has not had any positive cases as a result of children being on the playground.

Masks are not required during recess as long as social distancing can be maintained.

If parents weren’t comfortable with their children using the playground equipment, they had the opportunity to have their child opt out by contacting their teacher.

Gina DeLong, a teacher at Willis Elementary with a fourth grader at the school, noticed students were more excited for recess once they could use the playground equipment.

“They don’t get bored, and they only have 30 minutes outside, so it’s good that they can do more things,” DeLong said.

Having access to the playground equipment is important because it’s a part of students’ physical development, Zoratti-Yost said.

“If we want well-rounded children, we need to keep them active and engaged, not just mentally but physically,” she said. “That is a part of the learning process. When you can go outside and actually play and then come back inside, you can focus on your academics. It’s a nice balance.”