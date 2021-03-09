School Board of Manatee County approves graduation date changes

School District of Manatee County high school seniors will now graduate in the first week of June, two weeks later than originally planned.

The School Board of Manatee County approved the date changes 4-1, with board member Mary Foreman dissenting, during its regular meeting March 9.

District leaders were working with the Bradenton Area Convention Center in February to plan graduation for this year when they were notified the center would not be able to exceed 500 to 600 participants for graduation.

Some high schools, such as Lakewood Ranch High Schools, have graduating classes in excess of 600 students. This caused the district to change the venue to LECOM Park, but the original dates for graduation were not available.

The district decided to move graduation to the first week of June, with graduation being June 2 for Braden River High School and June 3 for Lakewood Ranch High School.

Braden River High's graduation was originally scheduled for May 22, and Lakewood Ranch High's was scheduled for May 20.