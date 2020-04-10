U.S. 41 roundabouts to open next week

The first in a planned series of roundabouts on U.S. 41 are set to open next weekend at 10th Street and 14th Street.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced a series of traffic shifts that will occur on U.S. 41 between Thursday, April 16, and Sunday, April 19, to accommodate the change to new intersection configurations.

The changes at 10th Street will begin at 6 p.m. April 16 and be in place by 6 a.m. April 17. The shifts at 14th Street will begin at 6 p.m. April 18 and be complete by 6 a.m. April 19.

The city today shared informational videos, produced with engineering firm Kimley-Horn, about how to use the two-lane roundabouts to help educate the public. Those videos are available on the city’s website.

New pedestrian-activated crosswalk signals will also be activated at both intersections this weekend.

Although the roundabouts are scheduled to be open by April 19, construction on the $12.6 million roundabout project at 10th Street and 14th Street will continue through fall 2020.