Sarasota swimmer is Tokyo Olympics bound

Sarasota has added another athlete to its Tokyo Olympics roster.

Late Sunday night, Sarasota swimmer Emma Weyant became the fourth representative of Sarasota to make the U.S. squad after winning the Women's 400 IM at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, finishing in 4:33.81, 0.15 seconds faster than Hali Flickinger.

Weyant, 19, swims with the Sarasota Sharks and attended Riverview High.

Though the 400 IM is considered her strongest event, she is also swimming in the 200 IM, the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyles and the 200 backstroke at the Trials, which run through June 20.

While at Riverview, Weyant always had an eye on her national aspirations, competing in events such as the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships in Stanford, California, and winning the 400 IM there (4:35.47). She also won four individual gold medals at the FHSAA state championships as a Ram, two in 2018 and two in 2019.

Weyant joins skateboarder Jake Ilardi, rifle shooter Mary Tucker and rower Clark Dean as Sarasotans headed to Tokyo.