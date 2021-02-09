Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Sarasota stores

Sarasota is joining the list of Florida counties in which Publix is offering COVID-19 vaccines, and residents can register for appointments beginning Wednesday morning.

Publix announced it will open its online registration system at 7 a.m. Wednesday for appointments Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Sarasota is listed alongside 40 other counties where Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine to eligible individuals while supplies allow, the first time the supermarket chain has offered the vaccine locally.

“With the addition of doses provided by the federal government, we are able to offer more Florida residents the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a release.

Publix said it will open its registration system two additional times in the near future: Friday and Monday, each at 7 a.m. Registration on Friday will be for appointments Feb. 15-16, and Monday's registration is for appointments Feb. 17-18.

In an email, a Publix spokesperson said the company does not share the number of appointments available by county until the morning of registration, at which point the information will be available online. The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for information about vaccine distribution to Sarasota Publix locations.