Sarasota motorcyclist killed in Tamiami Trail crash

A 23-year-old Sarasota man died of his injuries on Friday following a Thursday afternoon motorcycle crash on Tamiami Trail near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The FHP said the man, who was not identified by name, died early Friday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. No one else was hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

According to an FHP account of the crash, the motorcyclist was riding north on Tamiami Trail near Seagate Drive when his cycle hit a curb while changing lanes and struck a concrete pole on the east side of the highway. The FHP reported the rider was wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken to SMH with critical injuries, the FHP said, adding the crash remains under investigation.