Sarasota, Manatee schools to close through April 15

The Florida Department of Education announced today all public and private K-12 schools will be closed through April 15, extending the previously announced statewide closure by more than two weeks.

“The containment of COVID-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a statement. “Districts have taken action and have instituted distance learning as a necessary precaution to protect students, educators, families, and Florida’s overall public health. We are working with our local school districts to provide guidance and help children who need access food during this time.”

The Department of Education also announced state K-12 testing is canceled through the end of the school year. Parents will have the option to have their children repeat the same grade next year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

Sarasota County Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.