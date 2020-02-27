Road closures accompany Pence’s appearance on Longboat Key

Roads from mainland Sarasota to the south end of Longboat Key will be closed Friday afternoon and evening as Vice President Mike Pence attends a private fundraiser with U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Longboat Key).

The town of Longboat Key announced on Twitter today that streets would be closed between the intersection of U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in Sarasota and 1100 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The closures are scheduled to be in place between approximately 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., according to the announcement.

Affected roads on the route will include John Ringling Causeway and St. Armands Circle. Access to Gulf of Mexico Drive via side streets between the New Pass Bridge and 1100 Gulf of Mexico Drive will also be restricted while the closures are in place, according to the Longboat Key announcement.

Because of Pence’s appearance, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced the start time for Friday’s performance of “Les Misérables” is delayed from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Representatives for the vice president’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.