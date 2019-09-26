Lido Beach concession to close for upgrades

The city of Sarasota is moving forward with plans to renovate the pavilion at Lido Beach, announcing today the concession stand will temporarily close beginning Sept. 30.

The work on the concession area, expected to continue through December, includes the installation of a new vent hood and an aluminum roof. The upgrades are part of a broader pavilion renovation plan, which calls for restroom improvements and the installation of a shaded patio.

In a release, the city said food trucks will be available at the beach most days while construction is ongoing. The concession is scheduled to reopen once the renovations are complete in December.

The city’s contract with the Lido Beach concession vendor expires Sept. 30. The city is currently evaluating bids for the food and beverage operation.

After parting ways in February with a private group selected to redevelop and operate the pavilion, the city shifted its focus to internally undertaking improvements to the property.